David Benavidez slams Canelo Alvarez for choosing Terence Crawford as his next opponent

David Benavidez has seized the opportunity of the potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford to criticize the Mexican champion. The young fighter shared his thoughts on Crawford being Canelo’s next opponent, emphasizing that he believes it presents a much greater challenge for Canelo.

“You know, I think now it’s really clear that Canelo does whatever he wants, and he plays by his own rules. He’s a great champion, I take nothing away from him. But you know, he’s been fighting smaller guys from smaller weight classes and making them move up,” Benavidez said on the Big Fight Weekend podcast. “But, you know, I guess if that’s what he wants to do and that’s their plan, they can do whatever they want.”

Benavidez, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to face Canelo Alvarez, doesn’t hide his frustration with the selection of Crawford as the next opponent. “I also know that Canelo knows this (Benavidez-Canelo) is the most dangerous fight he could make for himself because this is a 50/50 fight. He knows that David Benavidez is the most dangerous fighter for him out there,” the young fighter stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benavidez: Seeking to establish himself as the true challenger

David Benavidez is currently focused on his upcoming fight with David Morrell Jr., set for February 1. A decisive victory over Morrell would further solidify his status as the rightful challenger to Canelo’s throne.

Canelo Alvarez acknowledges the crowd while celebrating after his 11th round technical knockout win of Caleb Plant after their championship bout for Alvarez’s WBC, WBO and WBA super middleweight titles and Plant’s IBF super middleweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (hoto by David Becker/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Benavidez eyes Canelo

While the Crawford-Canelo fight is generating excitement, Benavidez remains determined in his goal: to challenge Canelo Alvarez and prove that he is the true threat to the champion’s reign.

Advertisement