With the Kansas City Chiefs struggling for consistency at left tackle in the 2024 NFL season, head coach Andy Reid turned to an emergency move by leaning on left guard Joe Thuney instead of the other tackles on the team.

The 32-year-old was up to the task, as the Chiefs allowed only seven points against the Cleveland Browns and Patrick Mahomes finished with no sacks for the first time since Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thuney made it clear to Reid that he felt comfortable protecting Mahomes’ blindside, which should be music to the coach’s ears. Reid, in fact, warned the veteran guard that he might stay at LT after this performance.

“I’m weighing that,” Reid said on Tuesday. “But I thought he (Thuney) did a nice job. The guy he was going against is one of the best in the league. He held his own. He had a few where he got caught off balance, but I thought he battled his tail off and really, for just throwing him out there, did a nice job. When you think about this now, he’s played every position and done well. Pretty amazing guy that way.”

Joe Thuney (62) during an NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug 26, 2023.

Reid had already shared a firm opinion on Thuney’s job last time out, letting everyone know that he really liked what he saw from the guard at left tackle. It remains to be seen whether this move will become permanent, though.

Reid still waiting for D.J. Humphries’ progress

D.J. Humphries is still questionable for the Chiefs’ game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, with the seasoned tackle missing the first practices of the week. In the event he doesn’t make it, chances are Reid will stick to Thuney.

The coach has already given chances to rookie Kinsgley Suamataia and second-year tackle Wanya Morris, but neither of them proved to be the answer. While the former lost the job only two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, the latter had the coach’s support until Week 14.

Reid, Chiefs have yet to define QB vs. Texans

Reid’s decision may also depend on who will play under center this weekend. With Patrick Mahomes leaving the Browns game with an ankle injury, backup quarterback Carson Wentz may have to take the reins against Houston.

The Chiefs’ starting QB is considered “week-to-week” with a “mild” high ankle sprain, making his presence uncertain. If Kansas City ends up starting Wentz, Reid may reconsider whether forcing Thuney to play left tackle again.