The Pittsburgh Penguins extended their good form with a 3-2 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings. However, Sidney Crosby hasn’t been able to climb out of his slump. After another goal-less outing from Crosby, head coach Mike Sullivan issued a strong statement to the Penguins’ captain.

The Penguins have turned it up a notch recently, winning seven of their last ten games on the NHL season. The feat is even more remarkable given Crosby’s recent struggles and ongoing goal drought. Crosby’s last tally was on Nov. 23 during the 6-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club. Since, Sidney registers ten points, but no goals.

After another night in which Crosby failed to score, Sullivan issued a powerful comment on the captain that registered an assist for the 2-2 equalizer.

“I just think it’s a matter of time,” Sullivan stated, via Pens Inside Scoop. “He still has an impact on the game, even when he doesn’t score, in so many ways. I think he’s so close. He could’ve had three tonight. So, I think it’s a matter of time. It’s going to go in the net for him. I think he’s getting inside more. We’re hoping when he breaks through here, it’ll come in bunches for him.

Pittsburgh Penguins Center Sidney Crosby (87) looks on during the second period in the NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers in 2021.

“He makes a terrific play to Grz for the game-tier. He’s probably the only guy in the rink that could make that play. It’s a backhand sauce, lands flat right on the tap. There aren’t a lot of guys that can make that type of play.

The Penguins would go on to win thanks to a beautiful deflection by Rickard Rakell in sudden-death overtime. Pittsburgh will travel to Nashville to take on the Predators on Dec. 19.

Matt Grzelcyk speaks on Crosby’s assist

Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was called up after Marcus Pettersson’s was placed on IR and is considered week-to-week. During his first outing with the Black and Yellow, he scored the late equalizer as Pittsburgh sent the game to overtime.

“That play was all (Sid),” Grzelcyk stated, via Pens Inside Scoop on X. “I know he’s probably a little frustrated he hasn’t scored, but he’s been playing really well for us. Such a good player, amazing vision.”

Coach Mike Sullivan praises the team

Pittsburgh’s turn around to their season is worth noting. The Pens started off the season on the wrong foot and seemed destined for the league’s basement. Against all odds, the Penguins rallied back and are now in the race for a wild-card berth.

Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates after Rickard Rakell #67 scored a goal against the San Jose Sharks in the first period at SAP Center on February 14, 2023.

Mike Sullivan acknowledged the team’s spirit, despite recent setbacks like Marcus Pettersson’s injury.

“We’ve kind of dragged ourselves back into the mix,” Sullivan stated. “Right now, the guys – they’re believing, you know? I’m happy for them, because we’ve gone through a difficult stretch here early in the year.“

Pittsburgh hopes this hot streak can be extended throughout the season, and hopefully Crosby can contribute with goals as the Penguins will need them to stay alive in the jam-packed Metro Division.

