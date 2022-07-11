Canelo Alvarez has not even fought Gennady Golovkin in their third duel and he is already thinking one step ahead. Now, it is reported that the Mexican pugilist is trying to get a revenge on Dmitry Bivol and send a message to all the persons that have doubted of his capacity.

Saul Alvarez is one of the best boxers in history. The mexican has proven that he is able to compete in any division, no matter the weight or height difference. But recently, he lost an important fight against Dmitry Bivol and he was not happy about it, so now Canelo would seek a revenge on the Russian after his fight against Gennady Golovkin.

As the fight against GGG aproaches, Canelo is already thinking in what is going to happen next. Gennady should not be a problem for Alvarez as the Kazakhstani accepted this duel to win more money before his retirement. Golovkin, a 40 year-old boxer, is entering the last part of his career and this third time against the Mexican could be the end of it.

Regarding Alvarez, the Mexican has only lost two events in his career; one against Floyd Mayweather Jr. and another to Dmitry Bivol. This last one was a huge surprise for the boxing world as Canelo was a clear favorite to win. The Russian got the victory through an unanimous decision in a 12-round fight.

Canelo Alvarez wants the revenge against Dmitry Bivol

According to Eddie Hear, a British sports promoter, Canelo has already asked for a revenge against Dmitry Bivol later this 2022. The Mexican did not want the rematch immediately in order to be more prepared, so that's why he chose Gennady Golovkin for September 17th.

The third fight against GGG does not generates so much interest in the boxing fandom. If everyting goes according to Canelo's plan and he defeats Golovkin, then it should be announced the Alvarez-Bivol II for December.