Ryan Garcia drops eye-opening verdict on Terence Crawford’s chances against Canelo Alvarez

The countdown to September 13 has boxing fans on edge as Terence Crawford prepares to face Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. It’s a bout framed as one of the most daring challenges of the modern era, with Crawford moving up two weight classes to battle one of boxing’s most tested champions.

But while anticipation grows, former lightweight contender Ryan Garcia has injected a dose of skepticism into the narrative. Known for speaking his mind, Garcia respects Crawford’s talent but questions whether it will be enough to overcome Canelo’s power and durability on the biggest stage.

In his appearance on CigarTalk with Naji, Garcia drew a sharp line between admiration and prediction. He praised Crawford’s skills but emphasized the imbalance he sees in the matchup. The result, Garcia warned, could reveal the limits of even one of boxing’s most versatile fighters.

Is Crawford “biting off more than he can chew”?

Garcia didn’t mince words: “Bud’s going to do good. He’s going to do good, but I don’t think he’s going to win.” While acknowledging Crawford’s ability to land punches, Garcia argued they wouldn’t be enough to trouble Canelo. “He absorbs the shots before eventually imposing his will. It’s so ineffective … he’s biting a little bit more than he could chew.”

Respect for Crawford, but doubts remain

Despite his blunt outlook, Garcia made it clear he rates Crawford highly. “Don’t get me wrong, Crawford is a great fighter. I think he’s one of the best. He could box, he could bang … The only thing I see is sometimes he gets cracked with some crazy shots.”

That vulnerability, Garcia suggested, may become decisive against an opponent who thrives on absorbing punishment and countering effectively.

Weight, power, and the challenge ahead

Crawford is moving up two divisions, a factor many see as pivotal. As Regis Prograis put it, “Weight classes exist for a reason.” Trainer Abel Sanchez echoed the concern, warning that the jump might diminish Crawford’s stamina and strength.

Still, Crawford’s camp believes in his ability to adapt. Trainer Brian McIntyre stressed that Alvarez slows in the later rounds, leaving room for Crawford’s conditioning and IQ to tip the balance.

The September 13 showdown carries implications far beyond the scorecards. A Crawford victory would rewrite weight-class conventions and boxing history, while a Canelo triumph would reaffirm his dominance at super middleweight. As Ryan Garcia’s candid remarks remind fans, this fight is more than a clash of skills—it’s a test of size, resilience, and legacy.