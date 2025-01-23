The potential showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford is drawing closer, shaping up to be one of the most exciting fights in boxing history. Errol Spence Jr. has already weighed in, revealing his pick for the potential winner of this blockbuster clash.

Crawford is preparing to make an ambitious leap, moving up two weight classes to challenge Álvarez for the WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight titles. Known for his elegant style and surgical precision, Crawford has consistently proven himself an exceptional boxer. However, stepping into the super middleweight division presents a daunting challenge for the American.

Canelo Álvarez, by contrast, has dominated the 168-pound division for years, solidifying his status as one of the sport’s greatest. Although initially hesitant to face Crawford, Álvarez appears ready to accept the challenge.

Who did Spence Jr. choose to win: Crawford or Canelo?

In a recent interview with FightHub TV, Errol Spence Jr.—who lost to Terence Crawford in a thrilling battle for the undisputed welterweight title—shared his thoughts on the potential fight. Spence expressed unwavering support for his former rival:

WBO champion Terence Crawford walks in the ring after defeating Shawn Porter in a welterweight title fight at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 20, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Crawford retained his title with a 10th-round TKO. (hoto by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

“It could happen, I mean, why not? If Crawford wants to challenge himself to be great, then let him try to be great. So, I’m with it. I’ll be going for ‘Bud’ if he fights Canelo.” Spence said.

I don’t know if he’s going to win or lose, but I’ll definitely be rooting for Crawford. I think if anybody can pull it off, he can. Canelo went up to 175 and fought Kovalev and the other guy [Bivol], so if he can do it, and he started at 147…” Spence Jr. added.

When will the fight between Crawford and Canelo take place?

The highly anticipated bout between Canelo and Crawford is tentatively scheduled for September of this year, with Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas being the favored venue. If confirmed, this showdown promises to be an unforgettable spectacle for boxing fans worldwide. However, the fight has yet to be officially announced.