David Benavidez’s bold plan to lure Canelo Alvarez into the ring

The anticipated showdown between David Benavidez and Canelo Alvarez remains elusive despite strong fan demand. Benavidez, known for his power and relentless style, believes the key to securing the fight lies in capturing the undisputed light heavyweight championship.

In an interview on ALL THE SMOKE with Andre Ward, Benavidez dismissed the idea that Canelo fears him but acknowledged that the Mexican champion understands the risk of facing him.

“I don’t think any fighter is scared. But I feel like he knows it’s the toughest fight, and in his head, he knows that he could lose,” Benavidez said. He believes this is the main reason why Canelo Alvarez has avoided the matchup so far.

Benavidez has a clear strategy: first, he aims to defeat David Morrell in his next bout. Then, he plans to challenge the winner of the highly anticipated rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on February 22.

WBC/WBA/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez reacts after he won a title fight by unanimous decision against Edgar Berlanga, not pictured, at T-Mobile Arena on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Benavidez’s plan to “Tempt” Canelo into a fight

By unifying all four light heavyweight titles, Benavidez hopes to present an offer that Canelo cannot refuse. “My plan is to beat David Morrell, move up to win the undisputed titles, and that way, I can entice Canelo into fighting me,” he stated.

see also Canelo vs. Crawford: Former world champion makes bold megafight prediction

Benavidez is confident that holding the undisputed championship would be an irresistible incentive for Canelo, making the fight too significant to ignore. The opportunity to challenge the division’s top champion could finally bring Canelo to the negotiating table.

However, Benavidez faces a challenging road ahead. First, he must overcome Morrell, a dangerous and highly skilled opponent. Then, he would have to defeat either Beterbiev or Bivol—both elite fighters with proven championship credentials. Yet, Benavidez remains confident, having already demonstrated his ability at 175 pounds with a victory over former world champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

What’s next for Canelo?

At 34, Canelo finds himself at a pivotal moment in his career. Speculation continues about a potential showdown with Terence Crawford, but Benavidez’s growing resume and pursuit of undisputed status could cast a long shadow over Canelo’s future. If Benavidez accomplishes his goal, will Canelo finally accept the challenge? Time will tell.

