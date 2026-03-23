Bill Self raises questions about Jayhawks coaching future after candid update

Bill Self recently watched his Kansas Jayhawks get eliminated by the St. John’s Red Storm in the second round of the East Regional. After the game, he said he will take time to decide his future leading a team that fell short of expectations this season.

Following the 67-65 loss, Self was clear in his statement shared by Paolo Uggetti on X (@paolouggetti). “I’ll get back and get with family and visit and see what’s going on. I love what I do. I’ll get back home and it’ll all be discussed.”

It is worth noting that his words are tied to his health, something the head coach addressed after the loss. “I wanna feel good while I’m doing it,” Self said, a statement that could raise questions among fans and players for the 2026-27 season.

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It was painful for Self

Self’s recent comments carry real emotional weight. They point to a possible turning point for the Kansas program, which ended the 2026 season with a 23-11 record. He still feels energized, but his outlook on coaching is changing. The long-term view is no longer the same.

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“I don’t know about completely. But I’m feeling. I feel as good as I’ve felt in a long time. I’m not making any statements whatsoever. But every year, I think. It used to be you work. When you get to be doing it as long as I’ve done it, I look at it in five-year increments. Now I’m probably looking at it in more two-year increments, so to speak. So I try to focus on this season and try to get us to a second weekend, which we failed at. So I’ll go back now and break it down and see where that leads.”

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The focus has shifted. Less long-term planning. More year-to-year evaluation. Health matters more now. Results matter too. After 23 seasons with Kansas and an early exit in the second round, Self is putting his well-being and family first before making any decision about his future on the sideline.