Dawn Staley reveals her pick for WNBA MVP

WNBA and college basketball legend Dawn Staley has one clear choice for WNBA MVP.

By Ernesto Cova

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesHead coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks

Dawn Staley picked one of her former players at South Carolina as the favorite to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award. Staley has been one of the biggest supporters of women’s basketball, but she goes an extra mile when it comes to her current and former players. 

A’ja Wilson and Aliyah Boston, under different circumstances, are putting up solid performances with the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Pacers, respectively. They have elevated their game once again, and their former coach has taken notice. 

Staley praised Boston and Bree Hall over the weekend, highlighting their performance for the Fever amid Caitlin Clark’s absence. Wilson, on the other hand, was dubbed the best player in the league by Staley, who didn’t hesitate and told fans she wasn’t interested in their arguments. 

Dawn Staley makes her pick for WNBA MVP clear 

On Monday, the three-time national champion sent a message on X to endorse her favorite to win the MVP award. While she admitted she was biased, Staley didn’t hesitate to back Wilson for the coveted prize. 

A&#039;ja Wilson in 2025

A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces

As we wind down the @WNBA season, just would like to thank all the talented women who gave us a season of all seasons,” the college basketball legend wrote. “If there’s truly no funny stuff in the air @ajawilson22 really is the MVP. I’m biased, but the historical numbers and run they’re on aren’t.”

Wilson leads the league in points (23.4) and blocks (2.3), while ranking second in rebounds (9.9) and third in double-doubles (20).  The Aces tied the third-longest winning streak in WNBA history with 15 consecutive wins after they beat the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. Napheesa Collier is also having a remarkable season, but Wilson is having the best run at the moment. 

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
