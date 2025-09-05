Eagles head coach gets huge advice from Geno Auriemma

Nick Sirianni revealed that legendary women’s college basketball coach Geno Auriemma put his goals in perspective after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

The Eagles now have a target on their back after beating the back-to-back defending champions. They are widely considered favorites to win it all again this season, but every other team in the league has gotten better to try to dethrone them.

While many think the Eagles will defend themselves against anybody in the 2025 NFL season, Auriemma believes they shouldn’t change their approach from last season and continue to be that hungry team that lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

Nick Sirianni shares Geno Auriemma’s advice ahead of 2025 NFL season

Ahead of their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, Sirianni joined SiriusXM’s NFL Radio to discuss his plans for the new campaign. He revealed that Auriemma insisted that the Eagles needed to remain as hunters and not forget about their main goal: winning.

Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles

“I had an interesting conversation with [UConn women’s basketball coach] Geno Auriemma and what he said is forget all that being hunted stuff,” Sirianni said on “Let’s Go! With Jim Gray. “In your DNA, you’re the hunter, right? You’ve always been the hunter. That’s why you won the Super Bowl last year, why you went to the Super Bowl the couple years before. You’re the hunter. You go out and be what’s in your DNA and you give them your best shot.”

Philadelphia beat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, 24-20, to secure its first win of its title-defending season. Still, they have plenty of work to do to get back to the Super Bowl.