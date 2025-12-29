What happens if Egypt win, tie or lose vs Angola today in AFCON 2025 Matchday 3?

AFCON 2025 is entering a decisive stage in the group phase, with Matchday 3 shaping up to be crucial for the ambitions of several national teams. Egypt, one of the tournament favorites to lift the trophy, will close out its group-stage campaign in an intriguing showdown against Angola.

The Pharaohs arrive at this point after securing victories in both of their previous outings. They opened the tournament with a 2–1 win over Zimbabwe, then followed it up with another victory, edging South Africa 1–0 thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah.

Meanwhile, Angola has collected just one point so far in the competition. That total comes from a 1–1 draw against Zimbabwe, while their tournament opener ended in a 2–1 loss to South Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Egypt win vs Angola?

If Egypt defeats Angola on Matchday 3 of AFCON 2025, they will have completed the group stage not only unbeaten, with a perfect nine points from nine available. Alongside Algeria and Nigeria, the Pharaohs are one of just three teams that have already secured their place in the round of 16.

What happens if Egypt tie with Angola?

If the match between Egypt and Angola ends in a draw, the Mohamed Salah–led side would finish with a total of seven points, securing first place in Group B. Even if South Africa wins their match, they won’t be able to catch the Pharaohs at the top of the group if Egypt secures just one more point.

Advertisement

see also Ivory Coast and Cameroon draw 1‑1 as Amad Diallo’s strike shines in AFCON 2025: Highlights and goals

What happens if Egypt lose vs Angola?

If Egypt lose to Angola, the outcome of the other group match comes into play. If South Africa defeat Zimbabwe, they would reach six points alongside Egypt, and it would ultimately come down to goal difference to determine who tops Group B.