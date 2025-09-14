Kiyan Anthony reacts to Carmelo Anthony’s HOF induction

Kiyan Anthony was a special guest at his father’s Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on Saturday. Carmelo Anthony received the ultimate honor a professional athlete could receive in Springfield, accompanied by his son, who is set to debut with the Syracuse Orange in the upcoming NCAA season.

Carmelo won a championship during his first and only season with the orange, averaging 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game, while being a consensus All-American and an All-Big East, among other honors.

Kiyan Anthony carries high expectations coming into the season, but his father has shown him nothing but support through his journey. “Melo” inspired the kid from a young age, and Kiyan didn’t hesitate to remind his dad that he’s been a Hall of Famer in his eyes since forever.

Kiyan Anthony showers Carmelo Anthony with praise ahead of HOF ceremony

In a video for “The Players’ Tribune,” Kiyan gave fans more details about his relationship with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

“Yo, Pops…you’ve been a Hall of Famer to me my whole life. All that hard work…nobody seeing you work as hard as you do. I appreciate you paving the way for me,” he said.

Anthony shares that seeing his father work hard to become the best player he could be inspired him:

“Just not even this part itself, just to see the preparation and everything he went through, writing, taking months, almost a year to write that speech,” said Kiyan. “For him to come out here today, super confident, us suited and booted, we’re definitely looking forward to hearing his name called and his speech.”

The Anthony family legacy was written with golden letters by Carmelo, and now Kiyan will have the chance to continue the story.