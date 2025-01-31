NCAAB News: Analyst shares bold prediction about John Calipari’s return to Kentucky

Some Kentucky fans might not be so high on John Calipari anymore. Even so, while he’s now an SEC rival, he’s still one of the most important figures in program history.

He led the Wildcats to four Final Four appearances and won a national championship there. That’s why he’ll be emotional in his return to Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Even so, college basketball analyst Gary Parrish believes that most fans will still be thankful to Calipari and give him some love when he returns home with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gary Parrish says Kentucky Fans will welcome John Calipari

“I think it’s going to be more positive than negative, and I believe that it should be,” Parrish said. “I’m not a big believer in booing people who used to do great things for you or them, unless of course the circumstances dictate it.”

Head Coach John Calipari of the Arkansas Razorbacks

Advertisement

He added that Calipari wasn’t the one who thought of leaving the program. Even if he chose another SEC school, Parrish believes he wanted to stay there for the remainder of his career.

Advertisement

“John Calipari did not want to leave Kentucky,” Parrish said. “I know he voluntarily left, but he got nudged out the door. This was not his plan for the way this career would end.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Maybe Coach Calipari will get to tell his side of the story one day. For now, all he can focus on is taking down the program he led for more than one decade in front of the fans who used to cheer for him.