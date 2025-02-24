NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg may have chosen his NBA destination

Duke star Cooper Flagg recently made the news by admitting that he would love to return to campus. Then again, that would be one of the most shocking turns of events in recent history.

Flagg is projected to be the first player taken off the board in the NBA Draft. As such, he may have already chosen his preferred destination to begin his career in the pros.

As reported by Ishaan Bhattacharya of Fadeaway World and Wemby Central on X, it seems like Flagg would be more than glad to team up with a fellow first-overall pick: Victor Wembanyama.

Cooper Flagg wants to team up with Victor Wembanyama

“ESPN BET recently posted an image of Flagg alongside Victor Wembanyama with the caption, “Imagine this duo in San Antonio.” Fans noticed that Flagg had liked the post, leading to excitement over Flagg potentially joining the San Antonio Spurs,” wrote Bhattacharya.

Flagg liked the picture (Via Wemby Central)

Of course, he won’t have any say in this. The San Antonio Spurs would have to win the NBA Draft Lottery or trade up to No. 1 or maybe No. 2 to have a chance to get him.

Nevertheless, this is a mouth-watering prospect for Spurs fans nonetheless, and with Wembanyama out for the remainder of the season, they might have a slim chance of getting the No. 1 pick.