NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg ties epic Zion Williamson record at Duke

Long before Cooper Flagg announced his commitment to Duke, the Montverde Academy product was already the most talked-about non-NBA player in the nation.

He’s not expected to be in college for more than a year, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have more than enough time to make an everlasting impact on the Blue Devils.

As a matter of fact, even though he hasn’t been in Durham for long, he’s already tied a record shared by two program legends: Zion Williamson and Shelden Williams.

Cooper Flagg ties Duke Record

With his 22 points, eleven rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks over the No. 2 Auburn Tigers on Wednesday, he had his second 20-point, ten-rebound, two-block outing as a Bluke Devils.

Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) crashes the boards on a free throw attempt during the NCAA Basketball game between the Seattle Redhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. Greg Atkins CSM

He had already done it in early November when he had 26 points, eleven boards, and two swats against Kentucky, joining Williams and Williamson as the only Blue Devils to log at least two games of that kind in the past 40 years. Needless to say, his coach had nothing but positive things to say about him.

Jon Scheyer praises Flagg’s work ethic

“He’s always wanting to get better in every aspect of his game,” Jon Scheyer said. “I like the strength that he’s playing with. I’ve always felt like Cooper’s a one-time guy. He only needs to see something one time to get adjusted. I saw that with him with [Team] USA, and I saw that in high school when he had tough moments.”

Duke’s schedule will get slightly easier up next, as they won’t face another ranked team until early January, opening up the door for Flagg to keep adding to this impressive tally.

