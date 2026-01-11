Trending topics:
NFL

Bills’ Josh Allen achieves a milestone that makes him a unique QB in a playoff matchup vs Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen achieved a milestone in the 2026 NFL Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that placed him as the first quarterback to ever accomplish it.

By Emilio Abad

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.
© Greg Fiume/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27–24 in the Wild Card Round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, securing a spot in the next round behind an outstanding performance from quarterback Josh Allen, who reached a historic milestone in the victory.

Allen completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and one passing touchdown. He also carried the ball 11 times for 33 yards and two rushing touchdowns. According to OptaSTATS, Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete at least 80 percent of his passes while also scoring multiple rushing touchdowns in a playoff game.

Allen’s versatility as both a passer and runner was what earned him the 2024 NFL MVP award, and he carried that success into the 2025 season. He entered the playoffs with 3,668 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, while adding 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

As the Bills advanced in the postseason, they continued to rely heavily on Allen’s leadership. Any injury concerns surrounding the quarterback were eased following the win, as he appeared fully healthy and ready to lead Buffalo deeper into the playoffs.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills.

How the game unfolded

After Jaguars kicker Matt Prater opened the scoring with a 50-yard field goal, the Bills and Jaguars traded touchdowns heading into halftime. The game remained tightly contested in the second half, with both teams scoring 17 points.

Josh Allen rushed for his second touchdown with 1:04 remaining, and the Bills sealed the NFL Wild Card victory with an interception of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

With the win, the Bills clinched a spot in the Divisional Round as the No. 6 seed. They could face the Denver Broncos or the winner of the matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Houston Texans, with Buffalo set to play on the road in either scenario.

