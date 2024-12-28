NCAAB News: Dawn Staley gets brutally honest on rivalry with Geno Auriemma

No one can talk about college basketball without talking about Geno Auriemma. While women’s basketball wasn’t as popular in the past as it is nowadays, his legend has always stood tall.

He’s been in charge of UConn for decades now. Moreover, he coached some of the greatest women’s basketball players of all time, including Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

That’s why, as much as Daw Staley has also helped South Carolina become a powerhouse, she admitted that there are levels to everything, and UConn has usually gotten the best of them.

Dawn Staley admits UConn’s supremacy

“Let me, I wouldn’t even say we’re rivals because you gotta win,” Staley told Taylor Rooks. “The percentage of them beating us is very high to our low. I just think it’s become a great anticipation game for all of basketball, not just college, not just women’s basketball, but all of college basketball. Because when it’s put on television, the viewership is way, way up.”

Head coach Geno Auriemma of the UConn Huskies ( Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Gamecocks and Huskies have met 13 times with Staley and Auriemma at the helm. The Huskies won seven in a row, all by double digits, but the Gamecocks have now taken four in a row and five of the last six.

Both programs will square off again in February, and while the Huskies continue to sit atop when it comes to history, South Carolina still boasts the team to beat as the defending champions.