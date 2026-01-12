Trending topics:
MLB

MLB teams, including the NY Yankees, reportedly in pursuit of top 10 remaining free agents

Amid the flurry of activity in the offseason's free agency market, the New York Yankees are reportedly making a concerted effort to secure a high-profile player for the upcoming season.

By Santiago Tovar

Cody Bellinger with the Yanks, Kyle Tucker with the Cubs and Bo Bichette with the Jays.
Cody Bellinger with the Yanks, Kyle Tucker with the Cubs and Bo Bichette with the Jays.

Despite numerous reports about potential roster enhancements, the New York Yankees have yet to announce any free-agent signings from other franchises this offseason. With several options on the market, the Yankees and other teams are closely monitoring the top 10 remaining free agents, as identified by Ed Hand from Beyond The Monster Show.

Kyle Tucker, Cody Bellinger, and Bo Bichette are some of the most talked-about players this offseason. Alongside these stars, seven other names have drawn attention from MLB insiders and analysts, with their future destinations still up in the air.

Here is a look at the top 10 remaining free agents and the teams that are reportedly interested:

  1. Kyle Tucker | OF (#1): Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers.
  2. Bo Bichette | SS/2B (#2): Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies.
  3. Cody Bellinger | OF (#3): New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants (Potential interest from New York Yankees).
  4. JT Realmuto | C (#13): Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates.
  5. Luis Arraez | 2B/1B (#18): San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners.
  6. Eugenio Suarez | 3B (#19): Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Angels.
  7. Harrison Bader | OF (#29): Philadelphia Phillies, Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Guardians.
  8. Rhys Hoskins | 1B (#43): Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals.
  9. Ramon Urias | 3B/2B (#45): Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Detroit Tigers.
  10. Victor Caratini | C/1B (#46): Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds.
Eugenio Suarez

Eugenio Suárez celebrates his eighth-inning grand slam.

Yankees reportedly looking beyond Bellinger

While the Yankees have been listed as potential suitors for Cody Bellinger, recent reports indicate they are exploring other free agency options not currently on the top 10 list. There’s speculation that the Yankees are also considering a contingency plan involving if the Bellinger deal falls through.

NY Yankees insider details Key factors that make Cody Bellinger’s return more likely amid NY Mets interest

NY Yankees insider details Key factors that make Cody Bellinger's return more likely amid NY Mets interest

Red Sox reportedly eyeing major additions

The Boston Red Sox have not yet made a splash in free agency following Alex Bregman’s decision to sign with the Chicago Cubs. They are reportedly pursuing multiple targets, with Eugenio Suarez standing out as a compelling option depending on Bo Bichette’s status.

As the offseason drama unfolds, these 10 prominent free agents, along with others, remain in limbo, eager to find their new teams. The anticipation is mounting, especially as teams like the Yankees reportedly face deadlines to finalize a significant roster addition.

Better Collective Logo