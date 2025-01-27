NCAAB News: Duke has another top-10 pick besides Cooper Flagg

When we talk about college basketball, we have to talk about Duke. For decades, the Blue Devils have been one of the most notorious platforms for future NBA players.

Recently, Cooper Flagg has caught all the eyes, and rightfully so. However, even though he’s a lock to be a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, he’s not the only current Blue Devil who could follow that route.

According to Christopher Kline of Fansided, 7-foot-2, 250-pound 18-year-old athletic freak Khaman Maluach, even despite a lack of consistent playing time, also looks like a star in the making.

Khaman Maluach could also be a lottery pick

“What’s great about Maluach is how effectively he executes the simplest of plays” Kline wrote. “Maluach is setting records with his efficiency. He’s not taking a bunch of 3s or attempting the most challenging shots, but blessed with a sturdy frame and a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Maluach inhales space and finishes everything within arm’s reach of the rim.”

Khaman Maluach #9 of the Duke Blue Devils

Kline went on to rave about his athleticism, and while he admits that he’s a work in progress, he’s been in awe of how naturally some aspects of the game have come to him:

“Maluach is a patently absurd athlete. He’s still putting the pieces together and learning the far reaches of his ability, so for him to be so productive out of the gate is even more impressive. While not the most “polished” scorer, Maluach has impeccable touch and a smooth way of moving, comfortable navigating traffic and evading contests,” added Kline.

Scouts have always looked at Duke as a source of NBA talent. And while he could need some time and development, his physical traits are just too impressive to ignore right now.