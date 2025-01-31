Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Frustrated Dan Hurley reveals why he rejected the Lakers

Uconn coach Dan Hurley has had its fair share of good moments there, so he expects the fans to have his back.

By Ernesto Cova

UConn coach Dan Hurley.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesUConn coach Dan Hurley.

To say that this has been a disappointing season for the UConn Huskies’ male basketball team would be a huge understatement, as the back-to-back national champions have already lost six games.

Frustration is beginning to mount, and some fans have even expressed their discontent with boos. Coach Dan Hurley, however, believes they were booing the officials and not him or the team.

Following the game over De Paul, Hurley talked about his decision not to take the Los Angeles Lakers coaching job, stating that he’s vowed to have the fans’ backs so long as they have his.

Dan Hurley says he didn’t leave UConn because of the fans

“I guess that’s just for the fans to decide, whether this program and everything we’ve given them the last couple years — whether they believe that that was the right thing to do,” Hurley said.

Dan Hurley

Connecticut Head Coach Dan Hurley celebrates after the UConns win the NCAA title

“My UConn fans, while I’m getting crushed by all types of people in the national media, my UConn fans have had my back since I’ve been here and are undyingly loyal to me, and they get that same back from me. That’s why I’ll never coach basketball in any other place unless you guys just don’t want me here anymore,” he sentenced.

Things haven’t been as smooth for Hurle and the Huskies this season, so perhaps he’s trying to buy some sympathy there. Then again, he has earned the benefit of the doubt.

