Trending topics:
cbb

NCAAB News: John Calipari takes a hilarious shot at Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks star Karl-Athony Towns tried to pick on his former coach, John Calipari, and he wasn't having it at all.

Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Washington Wizards during the second half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 09, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Evan Bernstein/Getty Images Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts against the Washington Wizards during the second half of a preseason game at Madison Square Garden on October 09, 2024 in New York City.

By Ernesto Cova

The Arkansas Razorbacks escaped Madison Square Garden with a huge win at the Jimmy V Classic. They managed to beat Michigan by a deuce with a tight and exciting 89-87 final score.

Of course, that didn’t go unnoticed. Even though he’s not in charge of Kentucky anymore, one of his former players still reached out to coach John Calipari after the win.

The renowned coach addressed the media while talking to Karl-Anthony Towns via speakerphone. There, his Wildcats star from the 2014-15 season had a hilarious exchange with him.

Advertisement

John Calipari has a hilarious exchange with Karl-Anthony Towns

That’s Karl Towns. He doesn’t stop. He’s talked his whole life,” Calipari jokingly told the media while holding the phone. “So the media is now listening to you,” Calipari said.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

Advertisement

Oh good. I saw your big guys shooting threes. I don’t know what in the hell must have happened. You must have had an epiphany, Towns told his former coach.

“Because I watch you shooting threes now and I say you won a game last night shooting threes. I’m gonna let these guys shoot threes. But one thing I’ll tell you, you make free throws. You couldn’t guard pick-and-roll defense, you still can’t, Calipari responded. “I’m in front of the media. Look you’re bothering me. You know I love you. You’re the best.”

Coach Calipari admits he’s been helped

Calipari has had his fair share of elite players. That’s why, also during the win, he admitted that he’s been “bailed out” by the great recruits he’s got the privilege to coach:

Advertisement

“I’ve been bailed out my whole career,” Calipari said. “I’ve had really good players who have bailed me out. Now we develop, and they go on, and they’ve made over six million in the NBA, but that’s just here and there.”

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Likewise, those players also owe him a lot. Granted, it’s always easier to win when you have the best, but it also takes a great mentor to shape them into not only great players but also great professionals.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

NCAAB News: John Calipari makes wild admission about his career
College Basketball

NCAAB News: John Calipari makes wild admission about his career

MLB News: NY Mets make bold move on former Yankees teammate of Juan Soto
MLB

MLB News: NY Mets make bold move on former Yankees teammate of Juan Soto

Jake Paul makes surprising admission about struggling with girlfriend's stamina after Tyson fight
Boxing

Jake Paul makes surprising admission about struggling with girlfriend's stamina after Tyson fight

Where to watch Botafogo vs Pachuca live in the USA: 2024 Intercontinental Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Botafogo vs Pachuca live in the USA: 2024 Intercontinental Cup

Better Collective Logo