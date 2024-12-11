NCAAB News: John Calipari takes a hilarious shot at Karl-Anthony Towns

The Arkansas Razorbacks escaped Madison Square Garden with a huge win at the Jimmy V Classic. They managed to beat Michigan by a deuce with a tight and exciting 89-87 final score.

Of course, that didn’t go unnoticed. Even though he’s not in charge of Kentucky anymore, one of his former players still reached out to coach John Calipari after the win.

The renowned coach addressed the media while talking to Karl-Anthony Towns via speakerphone. There, his Wildcats star from the 2014-15 season had a hilarious exchange with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Calipari has a hilarious exchange with Karl-Anthony Towns

“That’s Karl Towns. He doesn’t stop. He’s talked his whole life,” Calipari jokingly told the media while holding the phone. “So the media is now listening to you,” Calipari said.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

Advertisement

“Oh good. I saw your big guys shooting threes. I don’t know what in the hell must have happened. You must have had an epiphany,“ Towns told his former coach. “Because I watch you shooting threes now and I say you won a game last night shooting threes. I’m gonna let these guys shoot threes. But one thing I’ll tell you, you make free throws. You couldn’t guard pick-and-roll defense, you still can’t,“ Calipari responded. “I’m in front of the media. Look you’re bothering me. You know I love you. You’re the best.”

Advertisement

Coach Calipari admits he’s been helped

Calipari has had his fair share of elite players. That’s why, also during the win, he admitted that he’s been “bailed out” by the great recruits he’s got the privilege to coach:

Advertisement

“I’ve been bailed out my whole career,” Calipari said. “I’ve had really good players who have bailed me out. Now we develop, and they go on, and they’ve made over six million in the NBA, but that’s just here and there.”

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Likewise, those players also owe him a lot. Granted, it’s always easier to win when you have the best, but it also takes a great mentor to shape them into not only great players but also great professionals.

Advertisement