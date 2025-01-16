NCAAB News: Kon Knueppel gets brutally honest on career game vs. Miami

When people talk about the Duke Blue Devils, they’re quick to talk about Cooper Flagg. Of course, he’s the most discussed player in college basketball, so that makes sense.

Nonetheless, Jon Scheyer’s team has also had a bit of an unsung hero lately. Kon Knueppel has been on a tear over the past couple of weeks, and that was on full display in the 89-54 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

Knueppel posted career bets in both points and three-pointers in a game, pacing his team with 25 points and six triples. Following the triumph, he shared his thoughts on his epic performance.

Kon Knueppel credits teammates for career night

“Great unselfishness from our guys tonight,” Knueppel said. “I thought we made that extra pass a bunch of times and I was able to be the beneficiary from a lot of that.”

Kon Knueppel #7 of the Duke Blue Devils

The talented youngster continued praising his teammates for spreading the wealth and making sure to get easy shots. It’s always better to get clean looks at the rim:

“It’s awesome. A lot of unselfishness leads to a lot of open shots. I thought we did a good job of making that extra pass tonight,” Knueppel continued.

While Flagg has stolen all of the headlines, and rightfully so, Knueppel has also played like a superstar. Over his past six games, he’s averaged 16.7 points, 2.7 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game.