NCAAB News: Mark Pope rips Kentucky after 'unacceptable' loss to Georgia

When we hear the name ‘Kentucky Wildcats,‘ we usually expect them to be national championship contenders. They’re one of the biggest powerhouses in all of college basketball history.

That’s also the case this year. They’re currently ranked at No. 6, which is why it was so surprising to see them drop a game to the Georgia Bulldogs by double digits.

Needless to say, coach Mark Pope was far from satisfied with his team’s performance. Following the loss, he threw them under the bus and called their effort on the glass ‘unacceptable.’

Mark Pope rips Kentucky after loss to Georgia

“Yeah, they had 15 (offensive rebounds) today,” Pope said. “And it’s back-to-back games where we gave up 15 offensive rebounds. And that’s, man, that’s a real bell we’ve got to ring. It’s unacceptable for us, and it’s … a sign of distraction.”

Kentucky head coach Mark Pope watches his team play against Lipscomb on Tuesday night, Nov. 19, 2024, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky

The Bulldogs won the rebounding battle 41-34, including 15 offensive boards. On top of that, the Wildcats shot just 37.5% from the field and 24% from three-point range, far behind their usual standards.

The Bulldogs should still be able to bounce back, but it won’t get much easier. Up next, they have a trip to play against No. 14 Mississippi State to try and hand them just their second loss of the season.