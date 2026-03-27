What happens if UConn wins or loses vs Michigan State today in Sweet 16 of 2026 March Madness?

The Sweet 16 brings a high-stakes showdown as the UConn Huskies take on the Michigan State Spartans with a place in the Elite Eight up for grabs. In March Madness, every possession matters and one result changes everything.

UConn enters with strong momentum after handling the early rounds, while Michigan State leans on its tournament pedigree and the leadership of Pat Fitzgerald. It’s a clash between consistency and experience at the perfect time.

With no room for error, the equation is clear: survive and advance or go home. This matchup could define not only who moves forward, but how the 2026 NCAA Tournament is remembered.

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What happens if UConn beat Michigan State today?

If UConn beats Michigan State today, they will advance to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. The victory would keep UConn Huskies alive in March Madness and move them one step closer to another Final Four appearance.

Jayden Ross #23 and Tarris Reed Jr. #5 of the UConn Huskies during the 2026 March Madness (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Coming into this matchup, UConn has shown strong form throughout the tournament, including a convincing win over UCLA to reach the Sweet 16. Advancing again would not only extend their run but also strengthen their case as a championship-caliber team.

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A win would also set up a high-stakes Elite Eight clash, where the margin for error becomes even smaller. At that stage, experience, depth, and late-game execution often define who moves on to the Final Four, making every possession critical.

What happens if UConn and Michigan State tie?

UConn vs. Michigan State cannot end in a tie, as NCAA Tournament rules require a winner through overtime. If the Huskies and the Spartans are level after regulation, they will play five-minute overtime periods until one team wins.

There is no limit to the number of overtime periods, meaning the game continues until a clear winner is decided. This rule ensures that every matchup in March Madness, especially elimination rounds like the Sweet 16, has a definitive outcome.

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What happens if UConn lose to Michigan State today?

If UConn loses to Michigan State today, they will be eliminated from the 2026 NCAA Tournament. A defeat would end the Huskies’ March Madness campaign in the Sweet 16, while the Spartans would advance to the Elite Eight.

Despite the disappointment, reaching this stage is still a significant achievement, but it leaves teams just short of the tournament’s final rounds. For players, particularly upperclassmen, it could mark the end of their college careers.

Meanwhile, Michigan State would carry momentum into the next round, continuing a strong tournament run under head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has consistently guided deep March runs.