Tom Izzo pushes back on retirement rumors at Michigan State: ‘I’m feeling good’

Tom Izzo has now completed 31 seasons with Michigan State, and as a veteran coach, retirement rumors have continued to grow, especially after the team’s elimination by UConn Huskies. But Izzo made it clear he remains fully committed to the program and plans to keep going.

“I’m feeling good. We’ll talk about retirement—why? What the hell am I going to do? The minute I don’t feel good, the minute I don’t feel like I’m giving my AD, president, or school every ounce of energy I have every day… you won’t have to worry about it. I don’t steal money,” Izzo told reporters after the loss.

Izzo emphasized that retirement is not on the table right now. “I won’t steal anybody’s time. But it’s sure as hell not going to be now,” he said, adding that he still has unfinished business with the program where he has won one national championship. “I’ve got some things to accomplish.”

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Izzo makes it clear he’s not done yet

After addressing the growing retirement speculation, Izzo was asked where he sees himself in the next five years. He doubled down on his earlier stance, making it clear his focus remains on chasing another major title with Michigan State.

"Trying to win a National Championship. Plain and simple."



Tom Izzo on where he sees himself in 5 years.#MarchMadness @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/HzPrh8IGsV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 28, 2026

“Trying to win a National Championship. Plain and simple,” Izzo said bluntly. Over the past decade, he has consistently kept the Spartans in the postseason, including conference regular-season titles in 2017-18, 2019-20, and 2024-25, along with a conference tournament title in 2018-19.

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Replacing a coach who has delivered this level of sustained success will not be easy for Michigan State. While the program hasn’t returned to the national championship stage since the 1999-00 season, Izzo has continued to prove his value as one of the game’s most respected leaders.

“Tom Izzo can retire with four more national championships or retire tonight, and he will go down in history as one of the greatest to ever do it,” Gary Parrish of CBS Sports said, reinforcing the legacy Izzo continues to build after a 27-8 regular season.