Patriots new starter had extra motivation against Giants

The New England Patriots handled the New York Giants on Monday to close out Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. Drake Maye dominated again, going 24 of 31 for 282 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots scored 30 points in the first half to secure the win against a Giants team that couldn’t get going.

Besides Maye, other players, such as Hunter Henry and Kayshon Boutte, shone in the 33-15 win. The offense stole the spotlight, but the defense also made a strong impression against Jaxson Dart, one of the most entertaining quarterbacks in the league.

Defensive tackle Cory Durden faced his former team on Monday, helping the Patriots win their 10th consecutive win to improve to 11-2.

Mike Vrabel praises Cory Durden after Giants game

Head coach Mike Vrabel shared his thoughts on Durden after the game, praising him for helping the team after the Giants rejected his services in the summer.

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots looks on.

“Cory Durden’s been playing a lot for us, and we brought him over here from the Giants practice squad, or from the Giants,” he said. “They let him go. And that game meant a lot to him. They told him he wasn’t good enough to play for the Giants, and we thought he was good enough to play for the Patriots. So I’m happy for him. Made some plays and continues to help us but also help himself. And I love that.”

The Patriots entered their bye week after this commanding win. They will return to the field in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills in a high-flying matchup.

