Jason Kelce sends message to Titans defender after NSFW admission

Philadelphia Eagles icon Jason Kelce took issue with Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, accusing a Jacksonville Jaguars rookie of directing a “s**k my d**k” remark at him.

The Titans were helpless against the Jaguars, suffering a humbling 25-3 loss at home against Trevor Lawrence and Co. Lawrence won the duel of No. 1 overall picks by going 16 of 27 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side, Cam Ward completed 24 of 38 pass attempts for 141 yards. The Titans tallied just 188 total yards in 28:34 of possession, while the Jaguars racked up 272 in 31:26 time of possession.

The post-game incident involved Jaguars rookie LeQuint Allen directing the remark at Simmons during an exchange.

Jason Kelce downplays Jeffery Simmons’ accusations

During this week’s edition of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce explained that he used to hear that type of comment every day, and he didn’t make much of it.

Jason Kelce only played for the Eagles

“I feel like I hear that every game,” Jason said. “What are we all of a sudden upset about? Jeffrey Simmons is a guy who gets very upset in games. He’s an angry football player, which I like, angry football players.”

Travis Kelce added that Titans running back Julius Chestnut accused Jaguars punter Logan Cooke of threatening to kill him. Jason Kelce didn’t like it, either, and sent a clear message to the Titans players.

“What’s up with these Tennessee players snitching? What are we doing? Come on guys. Keep doing it Jacksonville,” he said.

Tennessee will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. They will have a solid chance to win their second game of the season, but the Browns’ defense appears to be too strong for Ward and Co.