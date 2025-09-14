Trending topics:
Arch Manning reveals key area for improvement in his game following Longhorns’ win over UTEP

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns took down the UTEP Miners at home, improving their record to 2-1 on the season.

By Matías Persuh

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.
© Tim Warner/Getty ImagesArch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns.

The season is starting to take a different turn for the Texas Longhorns—at least statistically. Saturday’s win over the UTEP Miners gave Steve Sarkisian’s squad a winning record, and that tough opening loss already feels like a thing of the past. However, Arch Manning believes there’s still room for improvement—at least on a personal level.

There’s been plenty of talk in recent days about the quarterback’s level of play so far this season. Some even speculated about a possible shoulder injury—but coach Sark was quick to shut those rumors down.

Following the Longhorns’ 27–10 win that marked their second victory of the season, Manning spoke with the media. When asked if there was something going on with his throwing motion, he addressed the concern directly and explained what he needs to do moving forward to improve that aspect of his game.

“I gotta go back to the basics and be more accurate, and get my playmakers the ball, get them in space,” the QB said. “So come Monday, that’s the plan. Get back to it mechanically.”

Manning Longhorns QB

Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass.

Finding his rhythm

One of the defining traits of Manning’s game in years prior was his accuracy—a quality that, as of now, hasn’t been as consistent this season.

Sarkisian is well aware of the situation. Speaking to the media, he said the staff will review the game tape and evaluate the next steps in order to help the quarterback reach his highest level this season.

“One thing when you compress a little bit is you kind of speed up the delivery, but then slow down the delivery,” the HC said. “I’ll have to evaluate the tape more, but he plays better when he’s in more of a rhythm.”

Improving for what’s ahead

Beyond the immediate challenge of Sam Houston on the horizon, a tough stretch of games against Florida, Oklahoma, and Kentucky looms ahead, presenting a major test for Manning and the Longhorns. The quarterback will need to prove why he’s considered one of the best at his position.

“I’m just frustrated,” he said. “I’ve gotta better than this. It’s a little frustrating. It’s gonna be hard to sleep tonight, but I’ll be back rolling.”

