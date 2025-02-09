Trending topics:
NFL

Why didn’t Cooper Manning play football? The reason behind his career change

Cooper Manning had everything to follow the family legacy in football, but an unexpected condition forced him to change direction, becoming a successful entrepreneur and media personality. Check out his story.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Cooper Manning attends Bleacher Reports Bleacher Ball presented by go90 at The Mezzanine prior to Sundays big game on February 5, 2016.
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Bleacher BallCooper Manning attends Bleacher Reports Bleacher Ball presented by go90 at The Mezzanine prior to Sundays big game on February 5, 2016.

Cooper Manning was on the verge of following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Archie, and his brothers Peyton and Eli as a football star. Just when his career seemed destined for greatness, a health condition changed everything.

Although his football career was cut short, the businessman and father of rising star Arch didn’t let this setback define him. Instead of giving up, he reinvented himself as a successful entrepreneur and TV personality.

His story is a testament to his resilience and ability to reinvent himself when life took an unexpected turn. Not only did he overcome an obstacle that would have discouraged many, but he also found new passions.

Advertisement

Why didn’t Cooper Manning play football?

Cooper Manning, the eldest son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, was a promising wide receiver in high school. He was committed to playing at the University of Mississippi, following in the footsteps of his father and brother Eli.

Eli Manning (left) and Cooper Manning address guests during a Nationwide dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse on February 5, 2016. (Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Nationwide)

Eli Manning (left) and Cooper Manning address guests during a Nationwide dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse on February 5, 2016. (Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Nationwide)

Advertisement

However, during the summer before his freshman year, at the age of 18, he experienced atrophy in his right biceps and numbness in his hands and fingers. After a medical evaluation, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a condition that causes the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can compress the nerves.

This diagnosis presented significant risks, including paralysis, so doctors advised him to stop playing football immediately due to the dangers. He accepted the diagnosis and ended his athletic career before it even began.

Advertisement

Despite this setback, he pursued a successful career in business and television, becoming a senior managing director of investor relations at AJ Capital Partners and the host of “The Manning Hour” on Fox Sports.

Has Cooper Manning collaborated with the NFL?

Yes, Cooper Manning has had some collaboration with the NFL, although not directly as a player. After his football career was cut short by his health condition, he found ways to stay connected to the sport.

Advertisement

He became a popular figure in the media and, as a member of the Manning family, has been involved in NFL-related events and projects, such as Super Bowl 50 in 2016. He has given several talks during the event’s edition.

Despite all his work and deals, his connection to the league remains more through his family’s legacy and his media work than through direct professional involvement in the game and on the field.

Advertisement
ariadna pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro

    ALSO READ

    Rams HC Sean McVay issues strong statement about Eagles’ Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LIX
    NFL

    Rams HC Sean McVay issues strong statement about Eagles’ Nick Sirianni ahead of Super Bowl LIX

    2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: What could be the first song Kendrick Lamar performs?
    NFL

    2025 Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: What could be the first song Kendrick Lamar performs?

    Jalen Hurts could face NFL fine for wearing 'banned' cleats in Super Bowl LIX
    NFL

    Jalen Hurts could face NFL fine for wearing 'banned' cleats in Super Bowl LIX

    Not Aaron Rodgers: Tom Brady eyes unexpected veteran QB option for the Raiders
    NFL

    Not Aaron Rodgers: Tom Brady eyes unexpected veteran QB option for the Raiders

    Better Collective Logo