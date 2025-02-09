Cooper Manning was on the verge of following in the legendary footsteps of his father, Archie, and his brothers Peyton and Eli as a football star. Just when his career seemed destined for greatness, a health condition changed everything.

Although his football career was cut short, the businessman and father of rising star Arch didn’t let this setback define him. Instead of giving up, he reinvented himself as a successful entrepreneur and TV personality.

His story is a testament to his resilience and ability to reinvent himself when life took an unexpected turn. Not only did he overcome an obstacle that would have discouraged many, but he also found new passions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why didn’t Cooper Manning play football?

Cooper Manning, the eldest son of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, was a promising wide receiver in high school. He was committed to playing at the University of Mississippi, following in the footsteps of his father and brother Eli.

Eli Manning (left) and Cooper Manning address guests during a Nationwide dinner at Morton’s The Steakhouse on February 5, 2016. (Source: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images for Nationwide)

Advertisement

However, during the summer before his freshman year, at the age of 18, he experienced atrophy in his right biceps and numbness in his hands and fingers. After a medical evaluation, he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a condition that causes the narrowing of the spinal canal, which can compress the nerves.

Advertisement

This diagnosis presented significant risks, including paralysis, so doctors advised him to stop playing football immediately due to the dangers. He accepted the diagnosis and ended his athletic career before it even began.

Advertisement

Despite this setback, he pursued a successful career in business and television, becoming a senior managing director of investor relations at AJ Capital Partners and the host of “The Manning Hour” on Fox Sports.

Has Cooper Manning collaborated with the NFL?

Yes, Cooper Manning has had some collaboration with the NFL, although not directly as a player. After his football career was cut short by his health condition, he found ways to stay connected to the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He became a popular figure in the media and, as a member of the Manning family, has been involved in NFL-related events and projects, such as Super Bowl 50 in 2016. He has given several talks during the event’s edition.

Despite all his work and deals, his connection to the league remains more through his family’s legacy and his media work than through direct professional involvement in the game and on the field.