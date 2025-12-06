What happens if Ohio State wins, ties or loses vs Indiana today in 2025 Big Ten championship game?

The college football regular season has finally reached its final stretch, and from here on out, the spotlight shifts to the games that will define the playoff picture. This time, it’s the nation’s No. 1 team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, set to face the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Ryan Day and his squad, led by the exceptional Julian Sayin, will look to prove why they’re the reigning champions of the NCAAF — and that their perfect 12–0 record this season was no accident.

This matchup is set to reach another level, with Fernando Mendoza and the surprising Indiana Hoosiers on the opposite sideline. Curt Cignetti has stunned fans and critics alike, and his team will leave it all on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium as they chase the championship trophy.

What happens if Ohio State defeats Indiana today?

A Buckeyes’ win today would not only add another trophy to their storied history, but they will also go to the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed and would play in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

This will be the seventh time the OSU appear in the Big Ten Championship Game. They’ve come out on top in all but one of their previous trips, with their most recent title coming in 2020.

What happens if Ohio State and Indiana end in a tie?

If the game ends tied at the end of regulation, it will be decided in overtime. Each team receives a possession starting at the 25-yard line, looking to score. If one scores and the other doesn’t, the game is over. If both teams score the same, another overtime period is played.

If the tie continues, the teams alternate two-point conversion attempts instead of playing a full additional period. Unlike the NFL, there is no game clock in overtime — it’s alternating possessions until a winner emerges.

What happens if the Buckeyes lose to the Hoosiers?

If Ryan Day and Ohio State can’t overcome the challenge posed by Indiana, the Buckeyes would not only miss out on a chance to crown themselves champions, but their ranking heading into the College Football Playoff could take a hit as well. On the flip side, the Hoosiers would be in prime position to climb the CFP standings.

When and where is the Big Ten Championship Game?

The 2025 Big Ten Football Championship Game will be played on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The kickoff time is scheduled for 8:00 PM EST.