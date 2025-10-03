Bill Belichick faces pivotal QB decision ahead of North Carolina showdown with Clemson

So far, the college football season has been underwhelming for the North Carolina Tar Heels — not just because of their current record, but due to their overall level of play. Bill Belichick’s squad now faces a dangerous visitor, as the Clemson Tigers come to Chapel Hill this Saturday. With pressure mounting, the head coach will have to make a critical decision regarding the QB1 spot.

According to the latest reports, Gio Lopez has been listed as questionable for the upcoming matchup against Dabo Swinney’s squad, leaving his status as the starting quarterback very much in doubt.

The news was confirmed by college football insider Pete Nakos, who reported the setback via his account on X (formerly Twitter). It’s yet another challenge Bill Belichick must navigate in the immediate future.

“North Carolina quarterback Gio Lopez is questionable for Saturday against Clemson, per the ACC injury report,” Nakos reported via @PeteNakos_.

Gio Lopez #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Lopez is still in recovery from a right leg injury that sidelined him during North Carolina’s most recent game — a loss to Central Florida 12 days ago. He has been the starting QB in every game for the Tar Heels this season, but backup Max Johnson has stepped in twice, both times in the second half of heavy defeats to TCU and UCF, after Lopez was forced to leave due to injury.

Who will start in place of Lopez?

With Lopez’s availability still in doubt for the Tar Heels’ upcoming game, Max Johnson once again appears to be the leading candidate to start at quarterback. Johnson has consistently served as the team’s primary backup this season.

The news was confirmed by college football reporter Matt Zenitz through his official account on X (formerly Twitter).

“It’s trending toward Max Johnson starting at quarterback for North Carolina vs. Clemson tomorrow, sources tell @CBSSports. Gio Lopez, who has started UNC’s first four games, has been listed as questionable this week on the Tar Heels’ availability report due to an injury.”

Max Johnson #14 of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

What’s next for North Carolina?

With the main goal of stringing together multiple wins, these are the upcoming matchups the North Carolina Tar Heels will have to face:

vs Clemson, October 4

@ California, October 17

vs Virginia, October 25

@ Syracuse, October 31

vs Stanford, November 8