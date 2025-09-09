NCAAF News: Patriots derail Bill Belichick’s plans amid scout-banning scandal in North Carolina

As much as both sides try not to, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are destined to be intertwined forever. Now, the North Carolina Tar Heels head coach has had his plans spoiled by the NFL franchise.

The relationship between Belichick and the Patriots didn’t end smoothly. On the contrary, the two sides remain bitter toward each other. Now, just days after news broke of Belichick and the Tar Heels banning Patriots scouts from entering campus in Chapel Hill, more drama has hit the fan. Belichick’s plans have been wrecked by the organization in Foxborough.

Still, nobody expects the noise to suddenly quiet down in college football. Instead, the NCAA landscape is bracing for another clash between the six-time Super Bowl–winning head coach and the very franchise he once found so much success with.

“The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has refused Bill Belichick’s trademark applications for three phrases associated with his coaching career: ‘DO YOUR JOB (BILL’S VERSION)’, ‘NO DAYS OFF (BILL’S VERSION)’, and ‘IGNORE THE NOISE (BILL’S VERSION)’,” trademark attorney Josh Gerben stated, via gerbenlaw.com. “The problem? The New England Patriots already own trademark registrations for those same slogans (without the ‘Bill’s Version’).”

Bill Belichick looks on prior to the game vs TCU on September 01, 2025, North Carolina.

Context

The three catchphrases resemble Belichick’s coaching mantras during his time with the Patriots. They clearly left a mark on players, helping the franchise hoist six Lombardi trophies. However, as things ended sourly between Bill and the Pats, the head coach sought the selling rights to those slogans by adding “(Bill’s Version)”.

Perhaps, in a nod to Taylor Swift’s “Taylor’s Version” releases. Belichick might look at the Patriots and say, “Look what you made me do,” but in the end, he’ll have to shake it off—as once again, the franchise got the best of him.

Back and forth

Belichick might be focused entirely on the events going on at ‘Chapel Bill’, but it’s undeniable he’s keeping a close eye on the Patriots, too. Moreover, he’s keeping tabs and receipts, looking to make a statement. After chaos erupted due to the banning of New England’s scouts in North Carolina, Belichick dropped a bold message.

“It’s clear I’m not welcome there at their facility. So they’re not welcome at ours,” Belichick said during a press conference about the program’s decision. “It’s pretty simple.” However, it didn’t take long before current Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel fired back.

“Nothing surprises me. I mean [Belichick] came back for Tom Brady’s ceremony, so I guess he’s welcomed back based on the fact that he was there, so I just go by that. Since his departure as head coach, he’s been back, and I’ll leave it at that,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show. “When you get fired your keycard and fingerprint don’t work anymore, I tried that one back in Tennessee,” Vrabel concluded with a joke to lighten the air.

Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel on the sidelines at Gillette Stadium

Tangled up

While fans in Foxborough would like for the two parties to see eye-to-eye, it seems neither side is willing to cave in. It seems Belichick and the Patriots’ front office will continue to go at each other’s throat for the time being.

As it stands, there doesn’t seem to be an ending in sight to the conflict. In the meantime, Belichick will look to establish his identity in Chapel Hill, while Vrabel and the Pats hope to turn the tide after a rough start to the 2025 NFL season.