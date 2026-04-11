Carson Beck does not regret his most recent decisions made in college football

Carson Beck had several opportunities to declare for the NFL Draft, although he chose to return to college football each time. Now, in retrospect, the former quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes does not regret the decisions he made.

“Looking back at it, I don’t regret it,” he revealed on a dialogue with Jon Gruden. “Just because of the experiences I’ve been able to have. But again, at that point, I didn’t know what was the right decision.”

He also added: “I thought there was more in the tank. Again, a huge part of it was I wanted to win a national championship. I know that I had two as a backup but I wanted to win one as the quarterback.”

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After a great year in Miami, he finally decided to take the most important step in his career. What will ultimately be the destination of the former Georgia Bulldogs player in the NFL?

Carson Beck of the Miami (FL) Hurricanes.

Beck’s latest numbers in the NCAAF

After transferring to Miami for the 2025 season, Carson Beck led the Hurricanes to a historic 13-3 record and a spot in the National Championship game. He finished the year as one of the most efficient passers in the nation, posting an FBS second-best 72.4% completion percentage while throwing for over 3,000 yards and 29 touchdowns.

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Despite his stellar individual performance, Beck’s postseason run ended in heartbreak at Hard Rock Stadium, where he fell 27-21 in the final to Fernando Mendoza and the top-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

NFL Draft projection

Following his strong recovery season at Miami, Carson Beck has solidified his status as a high-floor developmental prospect for the 2026 NFL Draft. While he was once considered a potential first-overall pick, most analysts now project him as a Day 2 selection, likely falling between the second and third rounds.