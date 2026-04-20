Francis Mauigoa’s profile: Age, family, position and more about the Miami Hurricanes star

The modern era of the Miami Hurricanes is built on blue-chip foundations and few players embody that “Canes culture” resurgence quite like Francis Mauigoa. He is a centerpiece of the team’s offensive line.

He was a consensus All-American and winner of the prestigious ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, an honor given to the most outstanding blocker in the conference as voted on by head coaches and defensive coordinators.

As he enters his third year of collegiate dominance, the accolades are starting to stack up faster than the defensive ends he puts in the dirt. He is no longer just a “prospect”—he is a legitimate NFL Draft headliner.

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How old is Francis Mauigoa?

Francis Mauigoa is 20 years old. Born on June 4, 2005, the offensive tackle is currently in the midst of a high-profile collegiate career with the Miami Hurricanes, having entered the program as one of the youngest and most talented prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

Francis Mauigoa at the 2026 College Football Playoff National Championship (Source: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

How tall is Francis Mauigoa?

Francis Mauigoa stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs approximately 329 pounds. His massive frame and 6-foot-8 wingspan provide the Miami football team with an elite physical presence at the line of scrimmage, allowing him to neutralize even the most athletic edge rushers in the country.

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Who is Francis Mauigoa’s brother?

Francis Mauigoa’s brother is Francisco “Kiko” Mauigoa, a linebacker for the New York Jets. The brothers were a dominant duo for the Miami Hurricanes before Francisco was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The “Mauigoa Connection” was a fundamental pillar of the roster during their time together in Coral Gables. While Francis was busy moving defenders on the offensive line, Francisco was the emotional and physical leader of the defense, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Their path to Miami was a package deal of sorts; the family’s move from American Samoa to South Florida allowed both brothers to dominate on opposite sides of the ball, creating a rare family legacy that culminated in Francisco’s transition to the professional ranks.

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What position does Francis Mauigoa play?

Francis Mauigoa plays offensive tackle for the Miami Hurricanes. While he has the versatility to play across the line, he has spent the majority of his career as a dominant right tackle, earning a reputation as one of the best pass-blockers and run-maulers in college football.

Francis Mauigoa’s career with the Miami Hurricanes

Francis Mauigoa’s career is defined by a meteoric ascent from the nation’s top offensive line recruit to a consensus All-American anchor. Since stepping onto the Coral Gables campus as a five-star prospect from IMG Academy, he shattered the typical developmental curve for offensive linemen.

He secured the starting right tackle job as a true freshman in 2023, becoming an immediate cornerstone for the Miami football team and starting every game of his collegiate career. His impact was instant, providing the physical “edge” that head coach Mario Cristobal sought to return the program to its status as a line-of-scrimmage powerhouse.

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As he progressed into his sophomore and junior campaigns, his technical refinement began to match his overwhelming physical gifts. By the 2025 season, he had evolved into one of the most efficient pass-protectors in the country, playing over 800 snaps and finishing with an elite 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade.

His ability to neutralize high-caliber ACC edge rushers was a primary factor in the offensive surge, allowing just 10 total pressures across an entire season of play. This rare combination of durability and dominance solidified his reputation as a “day one” NFL prospect.

He has served as the emotional and technical leader of a unit that regained its status as a top-15 offensive line nationally. Whether leading the way for explosive run plays or providing a clean pocket for the quarterback, his tenure has been a masterclass in elite line play.

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Francis Mauigoa’s career highlights

2024 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner: Officially recognized as the most outstanding blocker in the Atlantic Coast Conference, an award voted on by the league’s head coaches and defensive coordinators.

Consensus All-American Honors: In 2024, Mauigoa earned first-team honors from major selectors, cementing his status as one of the two best offensive tackles in all of college football.

Freshman All-American (2023): He made an immediate national impact during his debut season, earning spots on the 247Sports and FWAA Freshman All-American teams after starting every game at right tackle.

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Elite Pass Protection Metrics: Throughout his tenure, Mauigoa has consistently ranked among the top tackles in the Power 4 for “pressure rate allowed,” frequently going entire games without surrendering a sack or a quarterback hit.