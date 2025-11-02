Carson Beck issues honest message to Miami Hurricanes after deflating overtime loss against SMU Mustangs

Carson Beck and the Miami Hurricanes can’t get out of their own way. After yet another gut-wrenching defeat to an ACC opponent—this time the SMU Mustangs—the transfer quarterback delivered a straightforward comment for the college football program in Coral Gables.

It seemed Miami had the game in the bag during its visit to SMU in Dallas. However, a late field goal tied the game at 20 apiece and forced overtime, where the Hurricanes crumbled. Beck threw an interception in overtime, leaving the game on a silver platter for the Mustangs to win with a walk-off touchdown. That they did, and Miami now finds itself in a pit of uncertainty in the 2025 NCAA season.

Beck is on the spotlight. The Georgia transfer joined Miami with sky-high expectations fixed upon himself. Since arriving in Vice City, Beck has had a mixed bag of superb and subpar outings with the Hurricanes. Against SMU, Beck took too many risks, and it came back to bite the Canes. After the game, the quarterback sent a sincere message to his teammates.

“It’s really tough to lose like that,” Beck admitted per Miami Herald. “Just stay together. We can’t separate. We have to do what we’ve said that we are the entire year. That’s having a connection, that’s playing as a team and that’s staying in unity regardless of what happened. That’s all we can do.”

Carson Beck #11 of the Miami Hurricanes on November 01, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

Aftermath math

After yet another loss within the ACC, Miami is now 6-2 in the NCAA but 2-2 against league opponents. As it stands, there are six programs above the Hurricanes in the ACC standings. Needless to say, the odds of making the Championship Game are looking slim and none for Miami.

Virginia (8-1, 5-0 conference) remains the lone undefeated team within the ACC. Right on its trail, are schools like Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh (both 5-1 ACC). Meanwhile, Louisville, Duke, and SMU are the last teams with one loss within league play in the 2025 college football season.

Miami can still aspire to a 6-2 record in the conference schedule, but it would need help from other teams to make the ACC Championship Game. The decisive matchup will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Down go the Canes

As Miami played its first game outside of Florida this year, the Hurricanes disappointed fans across the country with their loss to the Mustangs. As a result, the margin for error is now even smaller for Beck and company. The AP Top 25 poll came out after Week 10, and Miami stumbled from the 10th spot to 18th. Needless to say, another loss within the conference would take the school in Coral Gables out of the Top 25 altogether.

