What happens if Miami Hurricanes lose or win vs Pittsburgh today, November 29?

It’s Rivalry Week and the ACC has a huge game between the Miami Hurricanes and Pittsburgh. The result of the game could have big implications so let’s take a look on the different scenarios.
For Miami, they need to win and also need a plethora of different results and combinations to go to the championship game. For instance, they need to win and any of the following results:
- UCA loss and Duke loss
- SMU loss, Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win
- SMU loss, Duke loss, UVA loss, UNC win and SYR win
- SMU loss, Duke loss, UCA loss, UNC win, BC win and finish higher than both GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking
- SMU loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win and SYR win
- SMU loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win, BC win and finish higher than both GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking
- SMU loss, Duke win, UVA loss and NCSU win
- SMU win, Duke win, UVA loss, NCSU win and finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking
A loss is devastating for Miami (FL)
A win gives Miami all those options to go to the championship. However, a loss is absolutely devastating for the program. To make it even harder for the Hurricanes, they face Pittsburgh. The Panthers also need a win and either a UVA loss or an SMU loss to go to the championship game. Hence, Pittsburgh will play to win.
Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes
Miami has an ACC record of 5-2 and an overall record of 9-2. Actually, the Hurricanes also have one of the best defenses in the nation as their 14.5 opponent points per game ranks seventh-best out of 136. If quarterback Carson Beck plays great, it’s very hard to beat Miami, but Beck is highly inconsistent.
The Panthers have a worst record but are better in the ACC
The beauty -or mess- about College Football is that both records matter. Whether it’s for the right to play in the conference championship game or to go to the CFB Playoff directly. Pittsburgh is 8-3 overall and that won’t cut it for the playoff. However, due to the Panthers’ 6-1 ACC record, they are still on the mix to win to go to the ACC championship. If they win the conference, a playoff run awaits.
It’s the reverse case for the Hurricanes. Miami has a better record, but given their two ACC losses, they are now in a world of trouble needing miracles to stay alive in the conference.