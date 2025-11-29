What happens if Miami Hurricanes lose or win vs Pittsburgh today, November 29?

It’s Rivalry Week and the ACC has a huge game between the Miami Hurricanes and Pittsburgh. The result of the game could have big implications so let’s take a look on the different scenarios.

For Miami, they need to win and also need a plethora of different results and combinations to go to the championship game. For instance, they need to win and any of the following results:

UCA loss and Duke loss

SMU loss, Duke loss and UVA loss and NCSU win

SMU loss, Duke loss, UVA loss, UNC win and SYR win

SMU loss, Duke loss, UCA loss, UNC win, BC win and finish higher than both GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking

SMU loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win and SYR win

SMU loss, Duke loss, UVA win, NCSU win, BC win and finish higher than both GT and SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking

SMU loss, Duke win, UVA loss and NCSU win

SMU win, Duke win, UVA loss, NCSU win and finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking

A loss is devastating for Miami (FL)

A win gives Miami all those options to go to the championship. However, a loss is absolutely devastating for the program. To make it even harder for the Hurricanes, they face Pittsburgh. The Panthers also need a win and either a UVA loss or an SMU loss to go to the championship game. Hence, Pittsburgh will play to win.

Malachi Toney #10 of the Miami Hurricanes

Miami has an ACC record of 5-2 and an overall record of 9-2. Actually, the Hurricanes also have one of the best defenses in the nation as their 14.5 opponent points per game ranks seventh-best out of 136. If quarterback Carson Beck plays great, it’s very hard to beat Miami, but Beck is highly inconsistent.

The Panthers have a worst record but are better in the ACC

The beauty -or mess- about College Football is that both records matter. Whether it’s for the right to play in the conference championship game or to go to the CFB Playoff directly. Pittsburgh is 8-3 overall and that won’t cut it for the playoff. However, due to the Panthers’ 6-1 ACC record, they are still on the mix to win to go to the ACC championship. If they win the conference, a playoff run awaits.

It’s the reverse case for the Hurricanes. Miami has a better record, but given their two ACC losses, they are now in a world of trouble needing miracles to stay alive in the conference.