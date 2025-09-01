CJ Daniels’ warning after one-handed TD catch in Miami’s win vs Notre Dame, revealed by Mario Cristobal

The College Football season couldn’t have started any better for the Miami Hurricanes, following a narrow but well-earned home victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. CJ Daniels delivered one of the plays of the week — and possibly of the season — scoring an incredible touchdown for Mario Cristobal’s team.

With only a handful of seconds left in the second quarter, one of the most experienced wide receivers in the league hauled in a powerful pass from Carson Beck with just one hand, giving his team the lead going into halftime against the Irish.

The spectacular play caught the attention of both fans and outsiders alike — even Carson Beck himself, who, after the victory was sealed, expressed his amazement at the incredible catch made by his offensive teammate.

“I was on my back and then I saw him in the end zone so I had no idea he caught it like that,” the QB said. “I’m over there turned up because I threw a touchdown or whatever and I’m getting hype and then I saw it on the big screen and I was like, ‘oh my gosh, there is no way he just caught that.’ But he always tells me, ‘man, put it up there, I’ll go get it.’ He proved that tonight.”

Daniels’ warning revealed by Cristobal

The incredible play executed by CJ Daniels — making a one-handed catch between two Irish defenders and reaching the opposing end zone — left everyone in awe. After the game, Mario Cristobal revealed the warning his wide receiver had issued about what’s coming next.

“It was funny when we were leaving the locker room, he’s like, ‘coach, just getting started, man. Let’s keep this thing going.’ He epitomizes what you want as a team player. I absolutely love and appreciate CJ Daniels.”

The HC’s wish came true this season

CJ Daniels is one of the most experienced players at his position in the NCAAF, and for a long time, he had been a top target for Mario Cristobal. In fact, the head coach himself admitted it after the Hurricanes’ victory.

“I’ve been chasing CJ for two years,” he said. “Every time he’s in the portal I’m missing him. We finally got him and what a play he made. Unbelievable. Since the day he got here–and his foot was banged up and it was a while before he got on the field–he was an exceptional leader in that room. That guy took over the room and he established regiment and culture.

“He had those guys in there in the early hours watching the film, had those guys taking care of their bodies, teaching those guys how to track the ball and how to play the game at a higher level, which is related to the opposite side coverages, what do they need, where are the leverages, where are the soft spots. CJ Daniels is an absolute pro.”