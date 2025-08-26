Dave Portnoy sets record straight on ban from Ohio State vs Texas, takes huge shot at Buckeyes

The season opener between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns has recently been caught up in controversy following the ban of Dave Portnoy. In a back-and-forth filled with accusations, the Barstool Sports founder had a strong message for the Buckeyes regarding the unusual situation.

While many initially believed the order to deny Portnoy entry to the stadium came from the higher-ups within the Ohio State program, Yahoo Sports reporter Ross Dellenger has since revealed that the decision was actually made by Fox itself.

A well-known Michigan Wolverines fan — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day’s archrival — Portnoy took to social media to express his thoughts on the situation.

“So the big story involving me right now is Ohio State banning me from entering ‘The Shoe’ to be part of ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ on the field,” Portnoy said via X. “They also banned the Barstool Sports’ college football show. We were supposed to be in Columbus, we talked about being in Columbus, and then we got word that Ohio State was not going to allow us to be on campus with ‘Big Noon Kickoff.’

“… I have no problem Ross Bjork and Ohio State, but this is my advice. …Just own up. Be like, ‘You know what? Michigan is a bully and they beat the piss out of us. And when they walk down the street, we cross to the other side and we got to get better. And you know what, yeah, we did ban Dave. We did ban Dave because we are so hateful against Michigan. And I don’t care. You want to call us soft.’ Just own what you do. Just own what you do.”

His ties to the Wolverines

Dave Portnoy has repeatedly shown his passion for the Michigan Wolverines, which has led some to speculate that this may have played a role in the Buckeyes’ alleged attempt to keep him out of The Horseshoe.

While there’s been no official confirmation from any of the parties involved — with blame being passed around on all sides — the reality is that Portnoy will ultimately not be part of the Big Noon Kickoff set this coming Saturday.

When and where do the Buckeyes face the Longhorns?

In a highly anticipated season opener, the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes will face off in a blockbuster matchup this Saturday, August 30th. The game is set to take place at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with a noon ET kickoff.

This Week 1 showdown is one of the most talked-about games of the year, as both teams look to start their campaigns with a statement victory.