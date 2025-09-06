Fans react to Arch Manning’s incredible performance in Texas vs. San Jose State

After the Texas Longhorns lost last week, Arch Manning was heavily criticized for his performance. After that, all eyes were on him as they faced San Jose State. Let’s just say he was absolutely insane and his stocks, at least on social media, are higher than ever.

Manning completed 19/30 passes for 295 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. He also scored a touchdown by running in it into the endzone. Texas won 38-7 on their home debut. San Jose State had no answers

Fans on social media, of course, are going crazy. “Yeah there will NOT be any Arch Manning slander” was one of the posts made on X reacting to his masterful performance. Also, user mlouden87 posted, “Oh so Arch Manning IS good? Because last week you all told me he wasn’t.“

There were also trolls not buying Manning’s performance

While it’s true that the game against Ohio State was clearly more important, Manning showed character bouncing back. However, not all fans are buying the Manning stock due to the program he beat. “Of course, at home against *checks notes* San Jose State, Arch Manning is gonna throw four touchdowns and run for another. If he had struggled against the Spartans of San Jose State, we would’ve had a big problem,” said user HenYay.

Others also played with irony. “ARCH MANNING AGAINST PAID ACTORS IS THE GREATEST QB OF OUR GENERATION,” one account posted. It seems like Manning is a very polarizing figure and we are only in Week 2 of the season.

What’s next for the Longhorns?

The next few matches will help Manning either solidify his reputation, or prove the haters right. For the next couple of games, Manning should thrive as Texas faces unranked opposition at home. Next week, they host UTEP and then Sam Houston.

The real tests come after, as Texas visits 13-ranked Florida and then welcome 18-ranked Oklahoma into their stadium. Manning will have to shine especially in these two games to make people believe fully in his level.