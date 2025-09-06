With Shedeur Sanders struggling, the Cleveland Browns may target a generational quarterback in 2026 — though it might not be Arch Manning as many would believe.

The Browns and the quarterback position have clashed dramatically in recent years. The AFC North team has struggled to find a reliable signal-caller, with their last draft surprising many by selecting not one, but two players to compete for the role.

Shedeur Sanders was once seen as a top-tier prospect. However, he has been designated the team’s QB3 for the 2025 season, and the Browns could look to another quarterback next year to continue their search.

Browns projected to land top-tier quarterback in 2026 — but it’s not Arch Manning

Cleveland is still searching for a young quarterback who can become the face of the franchise. Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders was able to beat out Joe Flacco, as the veteran remains the most reliable option to guide the offense this year.

With both rookies falling short of expectations, many fans expect the Browns to focus on quarterback in the 2026 draft — though the selection may not be the one everyone predicts.

Currently, the New Orleans Saints are projected to hold the No. 1 overall pick in the next draft. If they secure that spot and Arch Manning declares, the Saints are expected to select the Longhorns standout, creating a potential ripple effect for Cleveland.

According to USA Today, the Browns could have a clear path to draft Fernando Mendoza if the Saints take Manning. The Illinois quarterback is widely regarded as a generational talent, with many scouts considering him even more polished than the Longhorns star.

Who is Fernando Mendoza?

Fernando Mendoza is considered a potential top NFL Draft pick in 2026, praised for his ideal size, pocket presence, quick release, and precise ball placement.

After spending two years at the University of California, Mendoza transferred to Illinois in 2024. His ability to create plays outside the pocket, combined with strong football instincts, positions him as a potentially elite quarterback prospect.

