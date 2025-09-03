Arch Manning puts Texas’ upcoming opponents on notice with blunt warning after rough season debut

Arch Manning put on a disappointing performance during the Texas Longhorns‘ season debut against the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, that’s in the past already, as the signal caller dropped a bold message.

The 21-year-old quarterback is now looking to make an example of the San Jose State Spartans to send a message to the rest of the NCAA. There’s no use crying over spilled milk, and Manning knows better than to do so. On that note, Texas‘ young signal caller has voiced a strong warning to the upcoming opponents and the rest of the league.

“[There wasn’t] much to like,” Manning admitted to reporters about the season opener. “But I’m proud of the guys, I think we battled back for the most part, and I’ve got to play better.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You don’t like losing, especially in the opening week going 0-1. But the sun comes up and it’s time to attack San Jose State, can’t dwell on the past. It’s not going to help me or the team, so we got to learn from it, get better, and attack this week.”

Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Advertisement

Find his mojo

It wasn’t the start he envisioned for his days as a starting quarterback in college football, but it’s time for Manning to put it on the back burner. In that tune, Sarkisian laid out a blueprint for Manning to turn the page. The upcoming schedule could help Texas achieve just that. Up next, the calendar becomes much friendlier for Manning and the Horns.

Advertisement

see also Steve Sarkisian makes eye-opening admission on Texas QB situation after Arch Manning’s rough start vs Ohio State

In the next three weeks, the Horns won’t step foot outside of Austin with inferior opponents paying them visits at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. On September 6, Texas will host the San Jose State looking to get back on a .500 record in the NCAA. The following Saturday (Sept. 13), it will be the UTEP Miners who walk into The Forty Acres. Finally, on September 20, the Sam Houston Bearkats will be in town.

Advertisement

Can’t mess up

Anything other than a 3-0 run would be a disappointment for Manning and the Longhorns. Moreover, fans in Texas expect the burnt orange to win in dominant fashion. After all, the Longhorns are ranked in seventh place in the AP top 25 Poll, so it’s only fitting for them to prevail over unranked opponents with little expectations set on them.

SurveyHow many wins will Texas finish the regular season with? How many wins will Texas finish the regular season with? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once that three-game stretch is done, the SEC schedule will take over and that’s when Manning and Texas must be at their best. Florida will be the first league-opponent, when the Horns walk into The Swamp. Needless to say, the Longhorns must be at their best or they could be in for a very long evening in Gainesville.