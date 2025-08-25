Father and brother of Wildcats QB Avery Johnson release statement after public fight in Dublin

One of the biggest stories of the past weekend had nothing to do with football, but rather an off-field incident that quickly gained attention. The father and brother of Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson were involved in a public altercation that was caught on camera by bystanders — and the footage went viral almost instantly.

Given how quickly the unfortunate incident gained public attention, both individuals involved — Mark Johnson and Anthony Johnson — decided to issue a statement offering their apologies for the regrettable episode.

“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday’s football game in Ireland,” the statement read, via On3’s Pete Nakos. “Senseless bickering escalated into an unnecessary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn’t happen again. Please accept our deepest apologies.”

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that the Kansas State Wildcats faced off against the Iowa State Cyclones in Dublin, Ireland. The game, known as the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, was played at Aviva Stadium and marked the opening matchup of the NCAA college football season. The Cyclones came out on top with a 24–21 victory.

Advertisement

see also The 30 highest-paid college football head coaches: Who's earning the most?

Defeat and postgame controversy

The Avery Johnson era at Kansas State got off to a difficult start in Dublin. The Wildcats fell to Iowa State 24-21 in a heartbreaking loss, but the on-field disappointment was tragically followed by a distressing scene off the field.

Advertisement

A tense and emotional post-game moment involving Johnson’s family put a spotlight on the team’s struggles, leaving many to wonder what was the real reason behind the altercation that broke out following the Wildcats’ defeat.

“According to witnesses, the conflict turned physical. According to one source, no arrests were made stemming from this incident. There is reportedly video of the disagreement and at least one eye witness is tied to Kansas State athletics,” 247Sports‘ Tim Fitzgerald reported.

Advertisement