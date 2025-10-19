Florida Gators fire Billy Napier: Who are the leading candidates to replace the HC?

College Football once again finds itself in a situation where a head coach is out of a job. This time, it’s Billy Napier who, despite securing an important win over Mississippi State, has been dismissed from his position by the Florida Gators.

The coaching carousel started spinning quickly, and five names have emerged as the frontrunners to replace Napier. What’s clear is that whoever steps into the role will need to get this program back on track—and fast.

According to a report published by ESPN.com, five names have potentially emerged as the leading candidates to take over in Gainesville: Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, SMU coach Rhett Lashlee, Washington coach Jedd Fisch and Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.

Napier’s departure from Florida comes on the heels of another major shake-up: the recent firing of James Franklin at Penn State—one of the most impactful developments in college football in recent days.

Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators.

It’s clear that several programs across the country are looking to minimize risk and are making bold decisions during this crucial stretch of the season. Florida is one of them, choosing to act decisively rather than let uncertainty linger.

Billy Napier’s tenure at Florida

The Billy Napier era at Florida has officially concluded, marked by a disappointing 22-23 overall record across his four seasons in Gainesville. Napier struggled particularly against elite competition, posting a troubling 5-17 record against ranked opponents, including a winless 0-14 mark in road or neutral site games against Top 25 teams.

While he saw some success against lesser foes, his 12-16 SEC record and a dismal 3-12 mark against main rivals ultimately sealed his departure. These numbers undoubtedly carried significant weight for the front office, which, after careful consideration, made the decision to relieve him of his duties.

A Florida Gators fan wears a brown paper bag on their head that says “Fire Billy”.

Building around Lagway

The next hire in Gainesville is a make-or-break decision, with the primary mandate being the immediate and maximized development of quarterback DJ Lagway. Florida cannot afford to squander the physical gifts and star potential of the sophomore signal-caller.

The Gators need a Head Coach with a proven track record of designing a modern, creative offense that specifically amplifies the dual-threat strengths and elite arm talent of their franchise QB. The clock is ticking on unlocking Lagway’s full potential.