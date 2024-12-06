Trending topics:
Where to watch Army vs Tulane live in the USA: 2024 College Football

Army take on Tulane in a Conference championship clash of the 2024 college football season. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to catch all the live action from this exciting matchup.

Tulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes
© IMAGO / ZUMA Press WireTulane Green Wave running back Makhi Hughes

By Leonardo Herrera

Army will face off against Tulane for the Conference championship matchup of the 2024 college football season. Fans across the USA can find out here the most important details, like the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming info to make sure they don’t miss any of the action.

[Watch Army vs Tulane online in the US on Fubo]

The Army Black Knights and Tulane Green Wave will define the AAC Championship Game, in what promises to be a competitive matchup at Michie Stadium. With the over/under set at 45.5, Oddsmakers are anticipating a closely contested battle between these conference rivals.

Tulane are coming off a 34-24 loss to Memphis, where inconsistency on both offense and defense proved costly. Meanwhile, Army notched a gritty 29-24 win over UTSA, powered by a resilient defensive effort. Both teams will aim to capitalize on lessons learned as they vie for the conference title.

When will the Army vs Tulane match be played?

Army will face Tulane this Friday, December 6th, in a highly anticipated Conference championshipmatchup of the 2024 college football season. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Bryson Daily of Army – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Army vs Tulane: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Army vs Tulane in the USA

Catch the 2024 college football clash between Army and Tulane live on Fubo. Alternatively, you can tune in to ABC.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

