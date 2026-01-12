Hurricanes pitch $6.5 million offer to lure Carson Beck successor away from NFL

After their investment on Carson Beck led to great success in college football, the Miami Hurricanes are looking to repeat the recipe. As one top quarterback has dclared for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Canes are hoping to change his mind with a lucrative offer.

Coming off a breakout season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ty Simpson declared for the NFL Draft. However, in today’s college football landscape—where NIL deals reign supreme—nothing is ever set in stone. On that note, the Hurricanes aren’t throwing in the towel and are making an all-out push to land the star, who would be a redshirt senior in 2026.

According to a report by The Next Round on X, Miami is offering Simpson $6.5 million to take over the reins following Beck’s imminent departure. The Tennessee Volunteers and Ole Miss Rebels are also reported to have submitted an offer for the former Alabama star. However, he may not be as inclined to joining a fellow SEC opponent of his alma mater.

As it stands, Simpson is not guaranteed to be a first-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, so playing one final year of college football could be a wise move. Of course, there’s a risk-reward balance to that decision, but the $6.5 million could prove crucial if Simpson decides to take a U-turn in his career.

Ty Simpson at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Is Beck declaring for the NFL Draft?

Though the sixth-year quarterback hasn’t publicly declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s little question about his path forward. The Georgia transfer initially declared for the 2025 Draft but opted out to play his final year of eligibility in Coral Gables—well, technically Miami Gardens. On January 19, Beck will step onto the college football stage for the last time, and it will be on the sport’s biggest stage. He can go out with a bang—or a heartbreaking loss.

Regardless, one thing is certain: his draft stock has experienced a miraculous rise after his heroic playoff performances. Had it not been for the controversial decision by the Selection Committee to send Miami over Notre Dame into the Playoffs, Beck may have gone undrafted. Now, he has a legitimate shot at making an NFL roster ahead of the 2027 season.

Transfer QBs are running college football

For the second straight season, all four programs in the College Football Playoff Semifinals featured an experienced transfer quarterback under center. The National Championship will be decided between Fernando Mendoza and Carson Beck, the two players combine for a total of nine seasons in college. This statistic paints a crystal-clear picture of the state of NCAA football.

Transfer signal-callers run the show, and every program has seemingly learned that lesson. Now, the Hurricanes are looking to repeat the formula that’s led them to their best college football season in decades.

