The No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide face one of the biggest tests of their season when hosting the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners in the 2025 NCAA season. Ahead of the key SEC showdown, Kalen DeBoer voiced a stern reminder for Ty Simpson and company.

Though this is only DeBoer’s second year at Alabama, the head coach has already faced Oklahoma before—and he’s determined to right his wrongs. Last season, the Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide 24–3, eliminating the Script A from College Football Playoff contention. Moreover, as Oklahoma handed Bama its third loss of the 2024 campaign, it also knocked the Tide out of the race for the SEC Championship.

This time around, the Crimson Tide is in a much better place in the NCAA. Boasting an 8-1 record (6-0 in the conference), Alabama is in pole position to make the 2025 SEC Championship Game. Moreover, the Tide should be a lock for the College Football Playoffs.

Barring a catastrophic home stretch of the year, DeBoer, Simpson, and Bama should make the cut for the expanded postseason. With only three games remaining, defeating Oklahoma would virtually clinch Alabama’s place in the playoffs. Therefore, DeBoer isn’t leaving anything to chance, voicing a strong message for the players.

Kalen DeBoer at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida.

Remember last year

“You know, we have a lot of new players on the team, so there are players that didn’t experience [last year’s loss to Oklahoma]. The ones that did certainly better remember,” DeBoer admitted, via On3.

“And understand that, more importantly, you’re facing a really good program that, you know, obviously, we went to their place and got beat up pretty good last year, and that’s who’s coming to town this week.“

Though Simpson saw the field on just a few occasions last season, he did take a snap during the 24–3 defeat in Norman. Now, Simpson and the Tide are seeking revenge against the Sooners as the school from the Land of Red Dirt walks into town.

Something new, something old

When Alabama hosts Oklahoma at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 15, it will mark just the second time the Sooners have visited Tuscaloosa in college football history. As it stands, the two schools have gone head-to-head seven times, with Oklahoma holding the upper hand at 4-2-1 against Alabama.

The Crimson Tide have never beaten the Sooners outside of Miami, Florida, as their two victories came at neutral sites. When Brent Venables and the Sooners arrive in Tuscaloosa, DeBoer, Simpson, and the Tide will not only face a ranked opponent but also the weight of having never defeated Oklahoma in the Heart of Dixie.