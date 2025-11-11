Alabama QB Ty Simpson breaks silence on relationship with Arch Manning after Texas star’s latest admission

Arch Manning and Ty Simpson are gearing up for crucial matchups as the No. 11 Texas Longhorns and No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide face ranked opponents in college football. The two quarterbacks share a strong friendship—and they’re putting it to good use.

With the Longhorns set to visit the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, Manning admitted he will be resorting to an SEC opponent for mentoring: Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. Simpson and the Tide have taken the Dawgs down on the road, and their experience might come in handy when Manning and Texas walk into Sanford Stadium in Athens.

However, Manning isn’t the only one taking advantage of his connections in the NCAA. Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners, Simpson is going straight to the source, as Manning and the Longhorns defeated the Sooners earlier in the year at the Red River Rivalry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That’s my guy,” Simpson admitted about Manning. “It was a good game, so I asked him a couple questions. He asked me a couple questions about Vanderbilt and about Georgia. Quarterback etiquette, talking to one another, ‘Hey what did you see? What did they do here?’ Just about plays and fronts in general. Stuff we talk about not just as friends but quarterbacks as well.”

Ty Simpson at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

Advertisement

Goes way back

Though Simpson and Manning are both playing their first season as starting quarterbacks in college football, the two go way back, knowing each other for a very long time.

Advertisement

see also Kalen DeBoer drops blunt reminder for Ty Simpson, Alabama ahead of ranked matchup with Oklahoma

“We had to be in like middle school,” Simpson added. “We worked out together a couple times. Of course, we had a ton of respect for each other, just because of us being two of the best quarterbacks. How similar we are. We just love ball. We’ll hang out outside of football. He’s a nut. A ton of respect to him and his family and his brother. He’s a really good friend. A good friend to have.”

Advertisement

Similarities

Both quarterbacks had to wait for their opportunities in college football, and neither complained once about the lack of playing time in their early collegiate years. Manning was the bigger name, serving as Quinn Ewers’ backup, while Simpson wasn’t yet a household name as he sat behind Jalen Milroe at Alabama.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although their situations weren’t identical, their journeys shared some key similarities. Now, they’re hoping to give each other a hand on the eve of marquee matchups in the 2025 NCAA season. Who knows? Maybe the two will meet on the gridiron in the SEC Championship Game or the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama (8-1, 6-0 SEC) has a clear path toward those goals, while Texas (7-2, 4-1 conference) must win out and hope for some help around the league to reach the conference title game. Either way, Simpson and Manning remain two of the biggest names in college football.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich teams will be competing for the SEC Championship? Which teams will be competing for the SEC Championship? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE