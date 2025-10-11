Is John Mateer playing today for Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry?

Another weekend of college football brings us what might be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. John Mateer’s Oklahoma Sooners will go head-to-head with Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns in a showdown that could set the tone for both programs moving forward.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the availability of the Sooners’ quarterback due to his injury, especially after he was listed as “questionable” on the initial SEC availability report released Wednesday, October 8.

However, according to the latest reports, all signs point to Mateer being available to start in this crucial matchup for Oklahoma.

“Sooners QB John Mateer is listed as probable to play vs. Texas on the latest SEC availability report,” the insider Colton Sulley reported via his X (Formerly Twitter) account.

John Mateer at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma.

*Developing story…