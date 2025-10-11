Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Is John Mateer playing today for Oklahoma Sooners vs Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry?

In a new chapter of the storied Red River Rivalry, John Mateer's Oklahoma Sooners will face off against Arch Manning's Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl.

By Matías Persuh

Quarterback John Mateer #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners.
© Brian Bahr/Getty ImagesQuarterback John Mateer #10 of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Another weekend of college football brings us what might be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. John Mateer’s Oklahoma Sooners will go head-to-head with Arch Manning’s Texas Longhorns in a showdown that could set the tone for both programs moving forward.

There was plenty of speculation surrounding the availability of the Sooners’ quarterback due to his injury, especially after he was listed as “questionable” on the initial SEC availability report released Wednesday, October 8.

However, according to the latest reports, all signs point to Mateer being available to start in this crucial matchup for Oklahoma.

Advertisement

“Sooners QB John Mateer is listed as probable to play vs. Texas on the latest SEC availability report,” the insider Colton Sulley reported via his X (Formerly Twitter) account.

John Mateer after throwing a pass

John Mateer at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Norman, Oklahoma.

Advertisement

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
Oklahoma HC Venables sends subtle message to Manning, Texas warning Sarkisian can’t save them
College Football

Oklahoma HC Venables sends subtle message to Manning, Texas warning Sarkisian can’t save them

Brent Venables reveals potential replacement for John Mateer ahead of Sooners’ upcoming games
College Football

Brent Venables reveals potential replacement for John Mateer ahead of Sooners’ upcoming games

Oklahoma QB John Mateer breaks silence after in-season surgery
College Football

Oklahoma QB John Mateer breaks silence after in-season surgery

Mariners' Raleigh sends emotional message to Gilbert after 15-Inning ALDS thriller vs Tigers
MLB

Mariners' Raleigh sends emotional message to Gilbert after 15-Inning ALDS thriller vs Tigers

Better Collective Logo