Saints’ Spencer Rattler makes his feelings clear to Bears’ Caleb Williams about their complicated Oklahoma past

During his time at the Oklahoma Sooners, Spencer Rattler lost his starting quarterback job to Caleb Williams. Now, the two quarterbacks will meet again in the NFL when the New Orleans Saints face the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and Rattler has shared his thoughts about the reunion.

In 2021, Rattler was in his third season as the Sooners’ starting quarterback. However, a freshman named Caleb Williams unexpectedly took over the starting role in the middle of the campaign, a move Rattler did not see coming.

This led to Rattler transferring to South Carolina. Now, both quarterbacks are in the NFL, and their Week 7 matchup carries extra intrigue due to their shared history.

Spencer Rattler makes his feelings clear to Caleb Williams about their Oklahoma past

Fate works in mysterious ways. Being benched in favor of Williams left Rattler’s future uncertain, but he ultimately thrived at South Carolina and became an appealing prospect when he declared for the 2024 NFL Draft.

That same year, Caleb Williams entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick, while Rattler went 150th overall. Both with a completely different scenario for their careers.

Now, their paths cross again as the Saints visit Soldier Field to face the Bears. While many assume Rattler may be seeking revenge, he sees being benched in college as a crucial step that ultimately helped him reach the NFL.

“We all have our own paths and we’ve got to do our best with our own paths,” Rattler said. “It is what it is. The past is the past. We’re focused on the present and the future, but I would say, yeah, that definitely led me to South Carolina. It was a blessing in disguise that I got to play with the Gamecocks and develop there, get ready to the league after that. I’ll say what’s up to him at the game. I’ve got respect for him. Good player.”

The past is a reflection of the present

When Rattler lost his starting role to Williams, few were surprised. Williams was a generational talent who later became the No. 1 overall pick, while Rattler fell to the fifth round.

Today, the situation mirrors their college experience. Rattler’s position with the Saints is not fully secure, and some expect him to be replaced in the near future, whereas Williams continues his rise in the NFL, just as he did during their college years.

