Kalen DeBoer delivers clear message to Alabama football on helping out Ty Simpson after LSU win

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the unranked LSU Tigers in a lackluster outing by the offense. After the game, Kalen DeBoer voiced a sincere comment on the keys to making Ty Simpson’s job easier going forward in the 2025 college football season.

Home fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium weren’t treated to the offense’s best outing during the 20-9 win over rival LSU. Though Simpson finished the night with a notable stat line, it wasn’t always pretty for Alabama. However, sometimes it’s only about winning, and the ‘Script A’ did just that against the visiting Tigers, improving to 8-1 (6-0 SEC).

DeBoer and the Tide are now eyeing their next challenge in the NCAA. In Week 11, Alabama will host the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners. In order to take down the school from Norman, DeBoer knows it will take a bigger—and better—effort from his college football program. On that note, the second-year head coach in Tuscaloosa delivered a firm message on what went wrong during the win over LSU.

“We only had 56 [rushing] yards, so it needs to be better,” DeBoer stated per On3. “And I think there’s a lot of things. I think there’s other things we can do to make the defense have to cover us. And we missed opportunities that would help open up the box a little bit.“

Ty Simpson at Sanford Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Athens, Georgia.

All-out effort

It sounds like a cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Establishing the ground game is pivotal to any team’s success. From elementary to the big leagues, in college football it’s as crucial, as well. Alabama, however, had a non-factor in the running game during the win over LSU.

“It’s everything. It’s an effort across the board,” DeBoer noted. “When we run on the perimeter, let’s make sure we get the blocks out there. But yeah, we certainly got to be better than what we were.”

Unsurprising

Though running back Jam Miller is one of the most exciting players in Alabama, the Crimson Tide has struggled with the rushing game all season long. Through 9 games in the 2025 NCAA campaign, Alabama registers 1,007 rushing yards (average of 111.89 yards per game), which is the third-least among SEC teams.

On the contrary, Simpson and the passing game has thrived all year long. So far, the Crimson Tide registers 2,621 passing yards (291.22 yards per game), which puts the program in third place for the most among the conference. Of course, it’s a double-edged sword, and one that can come back to bite the Tide.

Whether it’s through the air or on the ground, being one-dimensional is far from ideal. With the postseason approaching, Alabama must find a way to get everyone involved on offense. With only three games remaining, DeBoer hopes to spark that change sooner rather than later.

